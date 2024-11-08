Xi's father honored in 39-episode drama

HISTORICAL NIHILISM:

The Time in the Northwest series chronicles the life of Xi Zhongxun, from his peasant roots to becoming a communist revolutionary in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's father () is the subject of a gripping new historical drama airing Tuesday on Chinese state television.

Funded by the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Time in the Northwest chronicles the life of Xi Zhongxun (), the father of the Chinese president, who was himself a CCP veteran and a key figure in the party under China. revolutionary leader Mao Zedong ().

The show, which has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on China's tightly censored social media platforms, is the latest in a series of mainstream productions focused on glorifying the CCP's military history.

However, unlike other popular TV shows and films, Time in the Northwest also glorifies Xi Jinping's personal family history.

Across 39 episodes, the series dramatizes the elder Xi's life, from a peasant family in rural Shaanxi province to a leader of the CCP revolution in northwest China.

An article published by state broadcaster CCTV said the biopic is the first epic masterpiece that presents a panoramic view of the magnificent history of the Northwest Revolution, and particularly highlights the Xi Zhongxun's extraordinary experience.

The show is set against the backdrop of the Chinese Civil War, in which the CCP and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) fought for control of the country after the fall of the Qing dynasty. Xi Zhongxun is described as a loyal and determined revolutionary who helped build key CCP bases in Shaanxi and Gansu provinces.

After the Communists' victory in the civil war, he became head of the party's publicity department and Chinese vice premier, and his red credentials were inherited by his son, Xi Jinping.

However, Elder Xi also felt the rough edges of the party. The series would end in 1952, a year before Xi Jinping was born, and a decade before Zhongxun was purged for supporting a novel seen as a covert attempt to rewrite party history.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Xi Zhongxun spent 16 years in purgatory, an experience that is said to have deeply affected the young Xi and his relationship with the party. Xi was rehabilitated after the end of the Chinese Cultural Revolution and held leadership positions.

Since taking office in 2012, controlling party history has become a major concern of Xi Jinping. In an early speech, he said the collapse of the Soviet Union was due to historical nihilism, a CCP term that refers to questioning official history and was meant to be a cautionary tale.

Time in the Northwest avoids historical nihilism by avoiding the most traumatic years of the elder Xi's life, but there are still moments in the biopic that are fraught with difficulty.

In the first episode, which aired Tuesday night, Xi Zhongxun is shown fighting with a school administrator named Wei Hai. In real life, Xi Zhongxun was imprisoned for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Wei, said Joseph Torigian, a researcher at Stanford University's Hoover History Lab and the author of a forthcoming biography of Xi Zhongxun.

The dramatized version downplays Xi Zhongxun's role in the attempted murder.

Xi Jinping seems concerned that young people are losing the fervor of his generation and their fathers.

In an article published in the CPC newspaper Peoples Daily, he urged young people to listen to and follow the party tirelessly and be people who can endure hardship and are willing to work hard.

Such rhetoric is at odds with recent buzzwords that have been popular among young people, such as tang ping () or lying flat which reflects the desire to abandon the rat race for a more passive lifestyle, and neijuan () or involution which reflects the despair of the feeling of being overworked.

Part of Xi's idea [Jinpings] The model is that this generation needs to take over from the older generation, Torigian said.

A specific and concrete way to do this is to show how Xi Jinping took over from his own father, he added.