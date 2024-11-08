Turkey seeks way out of Syrian impasse

MENASource









Turkey's strategy in Syria is at a critical juncture. Faced with the military impasse, Russian resistance and American economic pressure, Ankara is considering political paths likely to reshape its Kurdish policy.

Turkey faces several opposing strategies at once, from engaging with Damascus to eliminate the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria to allowing imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, to speak before the Turkish parliament and declare the end of the organization that the United States, NATO, the European Union and Turkey have been designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

In doing so, Ankara hopes to find a solution. The center of gravity of the PKK now being offbeat From Iraq to Turkey to Syria, Turkey's military and political gains in Iraq have not been enough on their own. Escalating tensions in the Middle East have also intensified Turkey's search for a viable solution.

Russian and American obstruction of Turkish military operations

Since 2015, Turkey has focused in Syria on securing its borders against PKK affiliates. Popular Defense Units (YPG) within the SDF allied with the United States. Turkish military operations from 2016 to 2019 aimed to establish a security zone free of YPG influence.

In 2019, when President Donald Trump announced a partial withdrawal from Syria, the SDF signed a deal with Damascus, facilitated by Russia. As part of this agreement, Moscow and Damascus have committed to deploying troops protect the SDF against attacks by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian National Army. Since then, Turkey has attempted several cross-border operations against the YPG-dominated SDF. However, Russia has effectively blocked these attempts by applying diplomatic and military pressure to deter Ankara.

In recent weeks, in response to rumors of a Turkish military operation, Russia reinforced his troops east of the eastern Euphrates. The Russian-backed 25th Division, also known as Tiger Forcessent troops in areas controlled by the YPG, alongside Shiite militias supported by Iran. Additionally, Russian planes And helicopters patrolled areas with a Turkish military presence, demonstrating Russia's air superiority in Syria. Likewise, Russia has reacted to rumors of military operations carried out by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham(HTS), a designated terrorist organization.

Turkey's situation is further complicated by the position of the United States, which has consistently opposed Turkish military actions in Syria targeting the SDF. The United States supports the SDF as a partner in counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), putting Turkey at odds with U.S. interests in the region. To deter Turkish operations, the United States threatened economic sanctions against Turkey. Turkey's struggling economy is deepening its aversion to U.S. sanctions, increasing pressure to avoid conflict over the SDF.

Failed attempt at dialogue with Bashar al-Assad

Turkey is in an impasse, which, combined with domestic political considerations, has led to a reassessment of its strategy. In 2023, following negotiations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the defense and foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria. encounter with their Iranian and Russian counterparts. However, this meeting did not result in any significant progress.

After a year of silence, Erdogan reaffirmed his desire to dialogue with Bashar al-Assad. This year he publicly request that Putin facilitates a meeting with the Syrian president, indicating that Turkey recognizes that cooperation with Damascus may be necessary to achieve its goals in Syria. Despite several overtures from Erdogan, no meeting between Ankara and Damascus took place.

Turkey's willingness to engage in dialogue with Assad signifies a significant shift from its previous approach. In theory, this cooperation could allow Ankara and Damascus to implement coordinated security measures against the YPG-dominated SDF, thereby addressing one of Turkey's main security concerns. However, this path is fraught with difficulties, as Assad's political goals and priorities do not match those of Turkey.

Turkey also fears the presence of a U.S.-backed Kurdish state on its border, which Turkish officials call I terrorize. Unlike the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, a PKK-led entity in Syria poses a direct risk. threat in Türkiye, as this would have direct knock-on effects on Turkey and could encourage separatism and violence within the country.

Ankara's concerns are heightened by the possibility of a broader regional conflict involving Israel and Iran. As tensions rise, Turkey is keenly aware that all-out war could spill over into Syria, destabilize the northern region and create new security challenges on its borders. Ankara fears that Israel could collaborate with the YPG to counterbalance Iran in Syria, potentially providing political or covert support that would harm Turkey's position in the region.

A major concern for Turkey is the possibility of an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon, which could lead to a humanitarian crisis and mass displacement. If hostilities reach this level, Syria will likely see an influx of refugees fleeing the violence, many of whom would head towards the Turkish border. Turkey already hosts millions of Syrians.

A new strategy to address the Kurdish question?

Surprisingly, on October 22, Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of President Erdogan, recently suggested that Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, could potentially address the Turkish parliament if he agreed to call for an end to the PKK's armed struggle. This proposal represents an unconventional and perhaps unprecedented approach to the Turkish Kurdish question, which Ankara could use as leverage in its efforts to resolve the current situation in Syria.

Following Bahcelis' suggestion, Öcalan's family visit in prison the day after Bahcelis' appeal. During this visit, Öcalan transmitted that it has the theoretical and practical power to move the Kurdish question from an armed struggle to a political and judicial approach. Meanwhile, a PKK attack against a Turkish defense company triggered a reprisals on PKK and YPG sites in Syria and Iraq.

Bahceli's comments were met with silence from Erdogan for a week. This is remarkable, especially since the Turkish journalists who accompanied him during his visit to the BRICS summit in Russia asked various questions but avoided the most important topic. Some personalities within the Justice and Development Party claimed that Erdogan was not aware of the comments made by Bahceli. Finally, on October 30, Erdogan thanked Bahceli asked people to react to his suggestion without prejudice and reiterated that there is no awareness of terrorists in Iraq and northern Syria, which was referring to the PKK and its Syrian branch.

However, this new initiative may lead nowhere, as evidenced by the BRICS summit where Erdogan renewed his call for cooperation with Damascus and asked Putin to act as mediator.

Even as the new process continues, it remains unclear how any new process involving the PKK and its Syrian branch would be implemented. It is unclear whether such a process would be sustainable and what influence Öcalan would have on them. The latest attempt at a peace process between Turkey and the PKK ended disastrously and led to hundreds of deaths, as well as increased violence and terror. The current geopolitical landscape is not favorable to a new process. Furthermore, various potential obstacles could derail the process, even if there is a genuine desire to achieve peace.

However, the United States has a strategic opening with Turkey as both countries seek a way out of Syria. With interests aligned, their cooperation could ease regional tensions. Given the significant unknowns, uncertainties, and risks, the United States should be careful not to be seen as part of the process and remain impartial. Even the most sincere US involvement could harm bilateral relations. The Turkish-American dialogue must take place in parallel, without any connection with what Turkey is doing with the PKK and Öcalan.

dare zkizilcik is a non-resident researcher for the Syria Project within the Middle East Programs of the Atlantic Council.

