Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says he won't resign if Donald Trump asks him to resign





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he would not resign if President-elect Donald Trump, who had previously criticized Powell's performance, asked him to resign.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday to discuss the Fed's decision today to cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, Powell added that the law does not allow presidents to fire or demote the Fed chairman.

Asked if he would resign if Trump asked, Powell responded with one word: “No.”

Powell's insistence that he will remain in his role comes after Trump expressed grievances about the Fed's decision-making process during his first presidency and, more recently, during the election trial. Trump, who accused Powell of being “political,” also told Bloomberg Businessweek this summer that he would let the economist complete his term, “especially if I thought he was doing the right thing.”

Yet Trump also said he believed the U.S. president should have more influence over the Fed's decisions.

“I think the president should at least have a say. Yes, I do,” Trump said during an Aug. 8 news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “I think, in my case, I've made a lot of money, I've had a lot of success and I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, people who would be at the Federal Reserve or to its president.”

Term of Fed Chairman Powell

Trump appointed Powell to head the Fed in 2017 and was reappointed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. Powell's term as head of the Fed ends on May 15, 2026.

At Thursday's event, Powell generally avoided answering media questions about the Nov. 5 election, in which Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I'm not going to get into political issues here today,” Powell said in response to a question from CBS News' Kelly O'Grady.

What a possible Fed rate cut could mean for the economy 04:35

Powell also noted that near-term elections will have no impact on the central bank's rate decisions, with the Fed instead relying on economic data to make its decisions. For now, he added, it's unclear what policies or tax changes might emerge from a second Trump presidency.

Many of Trump's proposals, such as tax cuts, must pass Congress before being signed into law by the president.

“We don’t know what the timing or content of any policy changes will be,” Powell said. “We don’t guess, we don’t speculate, and we don’t presume.”

