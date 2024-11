Starmers reforms to ministerial code don't go far enough, says union leader | Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer's ministerial code reforms do not go far enough towards a truly independent standards regime to hold senior politicians to account, the head of the senior civil servants' union has said. Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA, said Starmer had gone further than any previous prime minister by authorizing the independent watchdog to launch investigations into suspected misconduct by ministers, rather than requiring authorization. However, he said the updated code did not allow for much more comprehensive reforms, including making the independent adviser's findings on ministerial interests binding rather than advisory. There have been calls for wider reform since Boris Johnson refused to accept a report from his independent adviser, Sir Alex Allan, in 2020, when he discovered that the Home Secretary At the time, Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by intimidating civil servants. Johnson's decision to ignore the advice led Allan to resign. In an article for The world of public servicePenman said: Under the new ministerial code, the Prime Minister remains the ultimate decider on culpability. The advisor does exactly what advises. There is also no obligation to publish the notice; the advisor may require publication. The process relies on the influence and cajoling of a Prime Minister to do the right thing by threatening publication, otherwise a legacy of incremental changes to the code where successive Prime Ministers have clung to power of final decision despite the pressures exerted to give it. up. We are far from a truly independent process. A Labor source said: Unlike our Conservative predecessors, this government knows the importance of restoring confidence in politics. That’s why we have strengthened the ministerial code, including closing the Tory gifts loophole and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give the independent adviser unprecedented new powers. In the foreword to the code, Starmer called restoring trust in politics the great test of our times. The government's updated code gives Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers' interests, the power to launch investigations into possible breaches of the ministerial code. Previously, they had to be approved by the Prime Minister. ignore previous newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it's important. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Use apply. after newsletter promotion It also clarifies that ministers will still be allowed to receive gifts and hospitality, but will be required to use good judgment and declare the value of anything they receive. The new rules bring ministerial declarations more in line with those of backbenchers, with a monthly register of ministerial gifts and hospitality that will declare the value of anything accepted.

