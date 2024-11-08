“Ek hai toh safe hai”: Prime Minister Modi’s new speech after Yogi Adityanath’s “batenge toh tenge” slogan





NEW DELHI: As the opposition continued to target the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan, “Batenge toh tenghe“(will be massacred if divided), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave another speech in Maharashtra — “If there is one, it's for sure“(We are only safe if we are united).

Accusing the Congress of pitting one caste against another, PM Modi, at an election rally in Dhule, asked people to remain united, saying: “If it's one, it's for sure.

The sole aim of the Congress party is to make one caste fight against another. They do not want SCs, STs and OBCs to progress and get due recognition. If there is one, it's for sure'” he said.

PM's new slogan comes amid row over Yogi Adityanath's ''Batenge toh tenghe' not. The phrase was first used by the UP CM at a rally in Agra, in the context of Hindu minorities being subjected to violence in Bangladesh. Later, Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also made similar arguments for Hindu unity. During his annual Vijaya Dashami address this year, Bhagwat said that “being unorganized and weak is like inviting the wicked to commit atrocities.”

Yogi Adityanath had also repeated the slogan at an election rally in Maharashtra while campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti.

At his first campaign rally in Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections on November 20, PM Modi launched an all-pronged attack on the Congress and said that since the days of Nehru, the party and his family have opposed the reserves, and now their fourth generation of “yuvraj” [Rahul Gandhi] promotes caste divisions.

Since Nehru's time, the Congress and his family have opposed reservations and now their fourth generation yuvraj' (prince) is working for caste divisions, Modi said.

He alleged that the Congress-led INDIA bloc had sought to withdraw the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir, while strongly asserting that the restoration of Article 370 was impossible under any circumstances.

The Prime Minister also accused the coalition of misleading Dalits and Adivasis by presenting blank books as the Constitution.

He warned Congress and its allies against promoting a “Pakistan agenda” or using separatist rhetoric, saying such efforts would fail as long as it enjoyed public support.

“Only Ambedkar's constitution will be respected in J&K. You must have seen on TV how a resolution was moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on bringing back Article 370 and when BJP MLAs protested, they were expelled. The country and Maharashtra should understand this,” Modi said. Kharge targets BJP for UP CM slogan; Ajit Pawar distances himself

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP of having “rotten thoughts” in believing in “Batenge toh tenghe'.

“The BJP has rotten thoughts, it believes in”Batenge toh tenghe'”, Kharge had said while speaking at an election rally in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Ajit Pawar indirectly distanced himself from the UP CM's slogan saying people 'from outside' are making such statements but Maharashtra has always maintained communal harmony. “No one should compare Maharashtra with other states. People here have always ensured communal harmony. Some from outside come here and make statements, but Maharashtra has never accepted any communal division. The state follows the secular ideology of Shahu (Maharaj), (Jyotiba) Phule and (Babasaheb) Ambedkar,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/ek-hai-toh-safe-hai-pm-modis-new-pitch-after-yogi-adityanaths-batenge-toh-katenge-slogan/articleshow/115089355.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos