What does it mean that Donald Trump is a fascist?





It was a mistake to treat Donald Trump as a series of absences. The usual criticism has always been that it lacks something that we imagine to be a prerequisite for high office: education, or grammar, or diplomacy, or business acumen, or love of the country. And he lacks all these things, as well as almost every conventional bourgeois virtue you can name.

Trump's skills and talents go unrecognized when we view him as a conventional candidate, someone who seeks to explain policies that can improve lives or strives to create the appearance of empathy. However, it is our fault more than his. Trump has always been a presence, not an absence: the presence of fascism. What does this mean?

When the Soviets called their enemies fascists, they turned the word into a meaningless insult. Putinist Russia has retained this habit: anyone who opposes the wishes of a Russian dictator is a fascist. Ukrainians who defend their country against Russian invaders are therefore fascists. This is a trick that Trump copied. Like Vladimir Putin, he calls his enemies fascists, without any ideological meaning. It is simply a term of opprobrium.

In fact, both Putin and Trump are fascists. And their use of the word, although intended to cause confusion, reminds us of one of the essential characteristics of fascism. A fascist doesn't care about the connection between words and their meanings. It does not serve the language; the language serves him. When a fascist calls a liberal a fascist, the term begins to function in a different way, as a servant of a particular person, rather than as a bearer of meaning.

This is absolutely a fascist success story. Faced with the complexity of history, liberals find it difficult to deal with the overwhelming volume of questions to ask and answers to propose. Like communism, fascism is an answer to all questions, but a different kind of answer. Communism assures us that we can, through science, find an underlying direction in all events, towards a better future. It is (or was) attractive. Fascism reduces the imbroglio of sensation to what the Leader says.

A liberal must tell a hundred stories, or even a thousand. A communist has a story that might turn out to be false. A fascist simply must be a storyteller. Because words don't have meaning, stories don't need to be coherent. They do not need to agree with external reality. A fascist storyteller must simply find his pulse and hold it. This can be done through repetition, as with Hitler, or through trial and error, as with Trump.

This requires presence, which Trump has always had. His charisma doesn't need to interest you: probably, Hitler and Mussolini wouldn't have affected you either. But it's still a talent. Being a fascist and calling someone else a fascist requires a cunning that is natural to Trump. And in this designation of the enemy, as absurd as it is, we see the second major element of fascism.

A leader (Duce and Führer mean exactly that) initiates policy by choosing an enemy. As Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt asserted, this choice is arbitrary. This has little or no basis in reality. It draws its strength from the decisive will of the Leader. People watching Trump's television ads at sporting events were not harmed by a transgender person, or by an immigrant, or by a woman of color. The magic lies in the audacity it takes to declare that a weaker group is part of an overwhelming conspiracy.

What is not arbitrary about choosing an enemy is that they must exploit their vulnerabilities. Trump's ads projected the fantasy of Kamala Harris allowing millions of gender-reassigned foreigners to take jobs from Americans. This touches on gender, economic and sexual vulnerability. We are unprotected and poor and will be replaced by something foreign. And all of this is orchestrated by a shadowy enemy in the background – in this case, a woman of color who knows how to laugh.

The Great Replacement Theory is an example of an unoriginal fascist lie: the conspirators will render you powerless and cause others to take your place in the world. The apparent complexity of the world is resolved as a conspiracy, just as the anxiety that accompanies it is resolved as hatred. This works with almost any enemy combination. It could be a conspiracy by deep state politicians to kidnap babies, or a conspiracy by Jews to corrupt women. Fascism wins when the invoked enmity begins to tell the story itself.

A fascist combines conspiracy and necessity. Not everyone can tell a spontaneous big lie, as Trump did when he lost the 2020 election. And the Republicans around him did not challenge him. The big lie came to life when his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Above all, he did not pay the price. This made the big lie true, in a fascist sense. His de facto impunity, then his de jure immunity, also generated a feeling of untouchability, of heroism.

Trump's presence has always been a co-creation: his and ours. From the moment he first came down the Trump Tower escalator in 2015, he was treated like a spectacle. Because he was good for television, he was accepted as a legitimate candidate. In print, he grew up on the doctrine of two sides: as horrible as his actions were, his opponent had to be presented as just as bad. This allowed him to be both evil and normal. In the final months of each campaign, polls had a similar effect. By displacing political differences and reducing politics to two faces or two colors, the polls reinforce the idea that Trump belonged where he was and that politics was just a matter of us or them .

What amplifies Trump's presence more than any other medium is the Internet. It's a natural with its offbeat rhythms. And its algorithms make us all open to its brand of talkative fascism. On social media, we move away from complex people and toward blunt stereotypes. We ourselves are categorized, then fed with content which brings out, in the words of Vclav Havels, our most probable states. The Internet doesn't just spread specific conspiracy theories; it prepares our minds for them. This was already true before Elon Musk reshaped Twitter in Trump's image.

Our engagement with the machine highlights a difference between the fascists of the 1920s and the fascists of the 1920s. At the time, the machine was seen as bold and beautiful, a brutal instrument that would return us to our nature by tearing us from the grip of gentle civilization. Italian poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti had an epiphany after a car accident in 1908, which led him to futurism and then fascism. For Hitler, the internal combustion engine precipitated a Blitzsieg, a lightning victory. The superior race with superior technology exterminates other races, takes others' lands and prospers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/dispatches/what-does-it-mean-that-donald-trump-is-a-fascist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos