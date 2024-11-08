Indonesian President Prabowo begins state visit to China





Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto reacts as his predecessor Joko Widodo (left) and leaders of the People's Consultative Assembly applaud after Subianto was sworn in as the country's eighth president at Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 20, 2024. Photo: VCG Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto began a state visit to China on Friday, making China his first overseas destination after taking office. Analysts said the visit highlights Prabowo's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and the high level of cooperation between China and Indonesia, and will further promote the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Prabowo will pay a state visit to China from Friday to Sunday. President Xi will hold a welcoming ceremony in his honor and the two heads of state will hold talks. Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will meet him respectively, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Prabowo's decision to make China the first country to visit after his election in March, and again as his first destination after taking office, underlines the high priority he places on China-Indonesia relations. The move highlights the strength of bilateral ties and demonstrates Indonesia's continued commitment to cooperation with China under his administration, Ge Hongliang, vice dean of the College of Education, told the Global Times on Friday. ASEAN at Guangxi Minzu University. Prabowo shows a strong commitment to building on the policies of former President Joko Widodo. With the solid foundation laid by Joko's tenure, China-Indonesia cooperation is expected to remain the focus of Prabowo's foreign policy, Ge said. Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Prabowo's first state visit to China “bears significant significance for the commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China in various fields.” Ge said how to further promote projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future would be central topics during Prabowo's visit. In addition to ongoing infrastructure projects, including the new Indonesian capital, China-Indonesia cooperation is expected to deepen in all economic sectors. As regional supply chains are being realigned, China and Indonesia have a common interest in building resilience and stability within the regional industry. In addition, there is vast potential for collaboration in emerging areas, especially in new energy, the expert said. Ge said Prabowo has high expectations for deepening cooperation with China and other developing countries, especially those in the South, and Indonesia pursues a balanced foreign policy. China is the first stop on Prabowo's two-week overseas tour that includes the APEC summit in Peru, the G20 meeting in Brazil and an official visit to the United Kingdom. “We will maintain good relations with all parties,” Prabowo said Friday before leaving Jakarta, Bloomberg reported.

