Politics
Could Donald Trump's China policy spark quarrels with his friend, President Xi Jinping?
Donald Trump called Xi Jinping my friend. But the Chinese leader is not making any friends. His formal congratulations to the president-elect of the Americas were notably lacking in warmth.
Xi's brutal realism during the outbreak of Covid-19 told its own story. Then he sat back and watched as wars tested American resolve. Today, these two septuagenarians are destined to lead the most important relationship in the world.
Both are privileged sons. Trump was born into wealth, Xi into power. But if Trump has been spoiled by life, Xi has been hardened by it. While a young Trump partied in Manhattan, Xi worked in the mountains and lived in a cave for years after his father was purged from the Communist Party. As a teenager, he was beaten, imprisoned and threatened with death.
It has always been difficult for the Chinese leader and his inner circle to read Trump, in part because nothing in their own experience prepared them for him. On the one hand, the Chinese loved Trump 1.0 because they saw him as an agent of chaos, sowing doubt about democracy and weakening American alliances. On the other hand, they dislike Trump 2.0 for the same reason that he is an agent of chaos, but whose unpredictable style makes his enemies uncertain and gives him strength.
At least that’s what Trump’s acolytes claim. And that makes Xi Jinping wary, because his own personality was forged in the chaos of the Cultural Revolution. He hates disorder. Chinese diplomacy emphasizes prepared positions, rote stories and never deviating from the script. This is of little use against a free-wheeling improviser.
Last time around, Xi and his experts viewed the 45th president as a vocal but transactional opponent whose bark was worse than his bite. Their face-to-face meetings took place peacefully.
But Xi is an awkward interlocutor. He tends to use slogans when meeting with foreign leaders. Decades of Communist Party discipline have indoctrinated it against spontaneous informality. Even when he tries to sound great, it comes off as stilted.
In contrast, Trump was convinced of his own gift for connecting with powerful men. Nothing in Xi Jinping's history had prepared him for the turmoil in New York. This left the Red Emperor and his entourage perplexed.
People at Mar-a-Lago watched as Xi's motorcade arrived to bring the lifelong Marxist to a lavish dinner hosted by Trump at his tycoon retreat.
While enjoying a drink, Trump attempted some family jokes to break the ice with Xi and his wife, famous singer Peng Liyuan.
What about your lovely daughter, he asked, referring to the couple's only child, Mingze, who had studied at Harvard and then reluctantly returned home. Oh, Xi said, we missed her too much. So she had to return to China. End of topic.
In turn, Xi gave Trump a tour of the Forbidden City, from where his imperial predecessors ruled China when it was the world's greatest power for centuries before the birth of the American republic.
A bizarre photograph shows Trump and his wife Melania standing across from China's first couple in an ornate courtyard, all appearing to wish they were anywhere else. Trump looked like he was evaluating a desirable piece of real estate.
In practice, both men will leave the details of policy to their teams. While the Trump team remains in flux, the Chinese will field Xi's favorite ideologue Wang Huning, who considers himself an expert on declining democracies, and a group of economic specialists.
The stakes could hardly be higher. Trump has promised to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 60 percent, a vow that makes some of his Wall Street supporters swoon. He talked about getting trillions of dollars in reparations from China for the pandemic.
In concrete actions, China could retaliate against Trump's tariffs by targeting Fortune 500 companies with exposure to its market. This will likely suppress the export of technologically critical minerals to offset U.S. restrictions on semiconductors. His nuclear options include selling some of his $775 billion in U.S. Treasury securities and letting his currency devalue against the dollar.
Above all, Beijing wants to keep its export machine running. That would pose a conflict of interest for Elon Musk, who makes Tesla electric cars in China and is expected to play a leading role in Trump 2.0. The richest man in the world may not want a trade war.
When it comes to actual war, Trump echoed Richard Nixon's crazy theory that it throws your adversaries off balance if they think you could actually use force.
Last time around, Trump scored undeniable victories by keeping the peace around Taiwan, constraining China hawks and worrying Beijing more than his own allies.
This time, Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are also actors. Trump has been nice to them in the past. But now, it is Xi Jinping who calls them “dear friends”.
