DOJ charges three in Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump

The Justice Department announced federal charges Friday against three people in connection with a foiled Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump before the presidential election.

According to court documents, Iranian officials in September asked one of the indicted men, Farhad Shakeri, to focus on surveillance and ultimately the assassination of Trump. Shakeri remains at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.

This is a newly revealed plot that marks yet another alleged attempt to assassinate Trump by the Iranian regime.

Prosecutors say Shakeri, who participated in recorded conversations with law enforcement, was initially instructed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps to carry out further assassinations against American and Israeli citizens in the United States. . But IRGC officials told Shakeri on Oct. 7 to focus solely on Trump, according to court documents, and that he had seven days to formulate an assassination plan.

Shakeri, an Afghan national residing in Tehran, told investigators that if he failed to come up with a plan within that time frame, the IRGC would wait until after the presidential election to move forward because they believed Trump was going to lose.

The two other individuals charged, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt, who are U.S. citizens, were arrested in New York and are accused of assisting the Iranian government in surveillance of another U.S. citizen of Iranian origin. They made their first court appearance Thursday, the Justice Department said, and are being held pending trial.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray in statements released Friday denounced the Iranian government's continued threats against individuals in the United States.

There are few actors in the world that pose as serious a threat to U.S. national security as Iran, Garland said. The Justice Department has indicted an Iranian regime agent who was tasked by the regime with leading a network of criminal associates to further Iran's assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump.

The U.S. government has repeatedly raised concerns that Iran might try to retaliate for a 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a top IRGC general, by attempting to kill Trump , who ordered the strike, or his former advisors.

In a series of five interviews with the FBI, Shakeri said he met with a senior IRGC official through his work in Iran's oil and gas sector. When the official learned that Shakeri previously lived in New York, he requested help investigating individuals in the United States. Shakeri said he met the manager more than a dozen times during meetings at different restaurants.

According to court documents, Shakeri relied on a network of criminal associates he met during his time in the New York prison system to provide Iranian officials with agents in the United States and to help them secure surveillance and planning assassinations in their name.

Shakeri would pay these criminal associates, like his two co-conspirators, to surveil victims that Iranian officials sought to assassinate, according to court documents. Two of the cases described correspond to that of Iranian-American journalist and political activist Masih Alinejad.

Alinejad was the target of several assassination plots, according to the Justice Department.

The two defendants allegedly monitored Alinejad at a conference earlier this year, as well as at her home in New York.

In a voice note between the defendants, Rivera told the others: This bitch is hard to catch, bro. And because it is difficult to catch, there will be no simple comeback, unless there is the luck of the draw. Unless there is a draw.

In other notes, the defendants discussed where Alinejad spent his time in her home and how best to carry out an assassination.

According to the complaint, Rivera and Loadholt discussed a $100,000 payment with Shakeri to take care of it already, but wanted the payment up front.

IRGC officials, prosecutors say, also asked Shakeri to help plan a mass shooting targeting Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka, prompting U.S. and Sri Lankan authorities to warn travelers about threats of attack. Shakeri also said he was tasked with surveilling and assassinating two individuals described only as Jewish businessmen living in New York.

This story has been updated with additional details.

