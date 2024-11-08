Verdict reserved on Imran, Bushra's acquittal pleas in new Toshakhana case





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and his wife Bushra Bibi sign bail bonds in various cases, at the registrar's office of the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. AFPFIA court to announce reserved verdict on November 12. indictment of couple in Tohshakhana 2 case. ATC also postpones indictment of accused in GHQ attack case.

RAWALPINDI: A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reserved its verdict on pleas for acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new case Toshakhana.

The hearing was conducted by Central Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand in a makeshift court at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi in the case in which the ex-prime minister and former first lady was accused of abuse of power for acquire state gifts.

The case had previously been heard by the anti-corruption watchdog's accountability court, but it was transferred to the FIA ​​in line with the Supreme Court's verdict reinstating the amendments to anti-corruption laws.

Lawyers concluded their arguments on Khan and Bushra's acquittal pleas at today's hearing. The court then reserved its verdict which will be announced on November 12.

During the proceedings, the court postponed the couple's indictment in the new Toshakhana case, in which the couple is accused of purchasing the jewelry set at a throwaway price.

The expensive set including a ring, bracelet, necklace and pair of earrings was gifted to the former first lady during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, according to the National Accountability Court reference ( NAB).

He added that the deputy military secretary had asked the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewelry set. The set of jewelry, he clarified, was not left in Toshakhana.

The jewelry company sold the necklace for 300,000 and the earrings for 80,000 on May 25, 2018. Information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewelry was then estimated at Rs10.50 million.

According to the rules, the price of 50% of the jewelry set is around Rs30.57 million.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of around Rs30.28 after the jewelry was undervalued.

Indictment in GHQ attack case postponed

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has ordered relevant authorities to ensure the presence of the PTI founder through video link during the upcoming hearing of the GHQ attack case.

PTI activists and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather in front of the main entrance to the headquarters in Rawalpindi, May 9, 2023. AFP/File

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah issued directions to the jail authorities to ensure the presence of PTI founders. Sources told Geo News that the Adiala jail administration had received the instructions from the ATC.

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed, Raja Basharat, Seemabia Tahir, Kanwal Shauzab and Rashid Hafeez also appeared before the ATC during the hearing. The judge allowed the defendants to leave after marking their presence.

At the start of the hearing, PTI lawyer Muhammad Faisal Malik informed the court that a total of 125 suspects had been named in the case registered at RA Bazar police station.

He added that 102 accused, including the PTI founder, were provided copies of Challan, but the copies have not been provided so far to 23 other suspects, including the former party's vice president in power, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Later, the ATC postponed the process of charging the accused in the case and adjourned the hearing to November 16.

The cases relating to the attack on GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

In an unprecedented display of vandalism, violent protesters ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of PTI founder Khan.

The suspected PTI supporters had also attacked and damaged the corps commander's house, initially known as Jinnah House, which once served as the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/573426-verdict-reserved-on-imran-bushras-acquittal-pleas-in-new-toshakhana-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos