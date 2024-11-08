Politics
Jonathan Powell's appointment as national security adviser will change the way the position works
Jonathan Powell will be the first political appointee to the post of National Security Advisor (NSA). There is semi-precedent with Boris Johnson offering, then rescinding, the job to David Frost, but it seems certain that Powell will actually get the role.
The NSA is a relatively new creation and all previous position holders since 2010 have been career civil servants. Powell's experience as Tony Blair's chief of staff in Northern Ireland and his career as a global mediator after Number 10 make him a credible choice, although he must prepare for criticism of his role in the recent agreement on the Chagos Islands. and more historically the war in Iraq.
He will do the job of special political advisor, which is a smart move. Inventing a public service recruitment process to justify the appointment of a clearly political figure would have been damaging and difficult to justify. The prime minister should be able to choose his advisers, including on national security issues, and it would have been wrong to pretend that Powell is something he is not. It is good that Labor appears to have learned a lesson from its unforced errors on civil service appointments over the summer, but the Prime Minister and the current and next cabinet secretary will need to think carefully about the arrangements that will allow Powell to get the job done. , especially as future prime ministers will follow Starmer's precedent.
It will be necessary to clarify how the national security structure must be coherent
Powell, as special adviser, will not be able to direct officials. He will not be able to manage the heads of agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ. These key jobs will now report to the cabinet secretary. NSA deputies will do the same, and it appears Powell will attend, but will not be secretary or an official member of the National Security Council (NSC).
All this is reasonable from a constitutional and public service management point of view. But what does this mean about how Powell does his job? Will he be a revitalized version of John Bew, the recently departed foreign policy adviser from Number 10, able to provide advice to the Prime Minister but without playing a wider role in the system? Or a full-fledged NSA with powers to direct officials in all but name? He will inevitably have opinions about the role and performance of his deputies, so how will the cabinet secretary handle disagreements?
The goal of creating the NSA and NSC in 2010 was to bring more coherence to a fragmented set of jobs, responsibilities and relationships. Governments are still reluctant to confirm too many details about how these security relationships will work, but to give more clarity to those inside and outside government, it will be important to define how a political appointee will actually do his work.
Powell must show he personally recognizes the lessons of the Chilcot inquiry
The sheer breadth of Powell's experience in diplomacy and foreign policy means he will be asked about his record, perhaps most notably on the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, when he was chief of staff. Tony Blair's staff. The Chilcot Inquiry outlined key lessons learned from Iraq in national security assessment, policy-making and culture.
The NSA is in many ways the guardian and champion of these lessons, and Powell should actively demonstrate his commitment to their importance to his new colleagues in the national security community and in his public appearances.
Scrutiny will be all the more important as Prime Minister sets new appointment precedent
The novelty of Powell's appointment and the precedent it sets increases the importance of good oversight and accountability for the advice and decisions made by the NSA. The defense, national security and foreign affairs committees will want to call Powell to testify, and they are expected to question him about how he plans to handle the job. Other committees are expected to ask the same questions of the prime minister and cabinet secretary.
The nature of the NSA's work makes it difficult to delve into the policy advice Powell gives the prime minister, but Parliament has the opportunity to review it in private. He should use this opportunity, and Powell will need close ties with MPs and his peers to maintain his credibility in this role.
Keir Starmer has decided to appoint an experienced political ally to this vital post. In a turbulent world, where national security decisions and relations, especially with the United States, are likely to come to the fore, he needs this appointment to function smoothly. This means early clarity on how a more complex set of actors will ensure the coherence of the national security system for the difficult years ahead.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/comment/jonathan-powell-national-security-adviser
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House after Trump won the election BBC News
- A banana on a wall sells for a million dollars at auction
- PM Modi meets BJP leader LK Advani on his 97th birthday, says he was dedicated to India's development
- Gen Z men supported Donald Trump, fueling his political comeback, polls show
- Learning | scout
- China's Xi looks back on 50 years of ties with Malaysia, says our future is bright after PM Anwars' visit
- Jonathan Powell's appointment as national security adviser will change the way the position works
- Michigan football vs. No. 10 Indiana prediction, scouting report
- Trump allies and the private sector are quietly preparing for mass immigration detention
- Prabowo heads to China as five-country tour begins
- Montana earthquake near Seeley Lake community shaking: Did you feel it?
- PM Modi meets LK Advani on his 97th birthday, hails his contribution to nation's development