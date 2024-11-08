Jonathan Powell's appointment as national security adviser will change the way the position works

Jonathan Powell will be the first political appointee to the post of National Security Advisor (NSA). There is semi-precedent with Boris Johnson offering, then rescinding, the job to David Frost, but it seems certain that Powell will actually get the role.

The NSA is a relatively new creation and all previous position holders since 2010 have been career civil servants. Powell's experience as Tony Blair's chief of staff in Northern Ireland and his career as a global mediator after Number 10 make him a credible choice, although he must prepare for criticism of his role in the recent agreement on the Chagos Islands. and more historically the war in Iraq.

He will do the job of special political advisor, which is a smart move. Inventing a public service recruitment process to justify the appointment of a clearly political figure would have been damaging and difficult to justify. The prime minister should be able to choose his advisers, including on national security issues, and it would have been wrong to pretend that Powell is something he is not. It is good that Labor appears to have learned a lesson from its unforced errors on civil service appointments over the summer, but the Prime Minister and the current and next cabinet secretary will need to think carefully about the arrangements that will allow Powell to get the job done. , especially as future prime ministers will follow Starmer's precedent.

It will be necessary to clarify how the national security structure must be coherent

Powell, as special adviser, will not be able to direct officials. He will not be able to manage the heads of agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ. These key jobs will now report to the cabinet secretary. NSA deputies will do the same, and it appears Powell will attend, but will not be secretary or an official member of the National Security Council (NSC).

All this is reasonable from a constitutional and public service management point of view. But what does this mean about how Powell does his job? Will he be a revitalized version of John Bew, the recently departed foreign policy adviser from Number 10, able to provide advice to the Prime Minister but without playing a wider role in the system? Or a full-fledged NSA with powers to direct officials in all but name? He will inevitably have opinions about the role and performance of his deputies, so how will the cabinet secretary handle disagreements?

The goal of creating the NSA and NSC in 2010 was to bring more coherence to a fragmented set of jobs, responsibilities and relationships. Governments are still reluctant to confirm too many details about how these security relationships will work, but to give more clarity to those inside and outside government, it will be important to define how a political appointee will actually do his work.

Powell must show he personally recognizes the lessons of the Chilcot inquiry

The sheer breadth of Powell's experience in diplomacy and foreign policy means he will be asked about his record, perhaps most notably on the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, when he was chief of staff. Tony Blair's staff. The Chilcot Inquiry outlined key lessons learned from Iraq in national security assessment, policy-making and culture.

The NSA is in many ways the guardian and champion of these lessons, and Powell should actively demonstrate his commitment to their importance to his new colleagues in the national security community and in his public appearances.

Scrutiny will be all the more important as Prime Minister sets new appointment precedent

The novelty of Powell's appointment and the precedent it sets increases the importance of good oversight and accountability for the advice and decisions made by the NSA. The defense, national security and foreign affairs committees will want to call Powell to testify, and they are expected to question him about how he plans to handle the job. Other committees are expected to ask the same questions of the prime minister and cabinet secretary.

The nature of the NSA's work makes it difficult to delve into the policy advice Powell gives the prime minister, but Parliament has the opportunity to review it in private. He should use this opportunity, and Powell will need close ties with MPs and his peers to maintain his credibility in this role.

Keir Starmer has decided to appoint an experienced political ally to this vital post. In a turbulent world, where national security decisions and relations, especially with the United States, are likely to come to the fore, he needs this appointment to function smoothly. This means early clarity on how a more complex set of actors will ensure the coherence of the national security system for the difficult years ahead.