China's Xi looks back on 50 years of ties with Malaysia, says our future is bright after PM Anwars' visit





BEIJING, Nov 8 President Xi Jinping expressed deep satisfaction during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, highlighting the strengthening ties between China and Malaysia. Reflecting on recent diplomatic progress, Xi highlighted the importance of 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. I am very happy to meet the Prime Minister again, Xi said, recognizing the historic anniversary celebrated this year in bilateral relations. He recalled the recent state visit of Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim to China, which, Xi noted, provided crucial discussions on advancing bilateral relations. I had a frank and friendly exchange with His Majesty, and we reached a broad consensus on promoting the high-level development of our relations, he remarked during a courtesy visit by Anwar at the Great Hall of the People yesterday. Xi also extended his greetings to Sultan Ibrahim, emphasizing his respect and friendship. Xi called Anwar's visit in March fundamental to a new era of bilateral cooperation, saying: “We reached important consensus on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future and outlined a blueprint for the new era. Over the past year, he noted, the two countries have maintained close exchanges and cooperation in various sectors, with the shared future project yielding beneficial results for both countries. As Malaysia emerges as a vital market and key player in the Global South, Xi highlighted the many common interests shared between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade, development and regional cooperation. This year marks both the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship. During these decades, our trade exchanges have increased nearly 1,000 times and our friendship has shown that we are good neighbors, good friends and development partners, Xi said. Looking ahead, Xi sees China-Malaysia relations as a promising new starting point. The future of our relations is promising, he said. China stands ready to work with Malaysia to concretely advance our common future, thereby making new contributions to the prosperity and stability of the two countries and the region. Expressing hope for continued collaboration, Xi concluded: Let's work together to build a more glorious future for our countries and the region as a whole. Bernama

