Indonesian Maritime Council must be revived





Director of the National Maritime Institute (Namarin) Siswanto Rusdi Mimbarmaritim.com (Dakarta) The existence of the Indonesian Maritime Council (DMI), established by the fourth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) in 1999, is considered necessary in current times. The institution, which changed its name to Indonesian Maritime Board (Dekin) during the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), disappeared after the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formed the Coordinating Ministry (Kemenko ) maritime affairs. In the current era of President Prabowo Subianto, the nomenclature of the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs is not even included in the Red and White Cabinet. In practice, this situation is worrying for the future development of the Indonesian maritime sector. Director of the National Maritime Institute (Namarin) Siswanto Rusdi evaluate the existence anomaly continuation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo with his maritime vision for the Prabowo Subianto government. President Prabowo Subianto does not seem to have any tendency to develop maritime affairs. Instead of reviving the Indonesian Maritime Council (Dekin), which was dissolved by President Joko Widodo while he was at the helm, he instead established the National Economic Council, Siswanto Rusdi said in his press release to the media team in Jakarta, Friday (8/11/2024). ). In this case, he continued, improving the national economy devastated by Jokowi could also be achieved through the maritime economy. According to Siswanto, just as the energy sector has a National Energy Council to orchestrate the government's energy policies, the maritime or maritime sector must also form a council. “The existence of Dekin or DMI has an important role, not to say very central, given that the maritime sector during the time of Prabowo Subianto was dispersed and very difficult to coordinate even if there was the coordinating ministry led by AHY (Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono) who supervised it,” Siswanto said. Judging from the nomenclature, the Coordinating Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development headed by Agus Harimuri Yudoyono (AHY) is more inclined towards infrastructure development and spatial mapping. Siswanto further said that the port and maritime sector is very vital in national maritime development. Of course, this scope is not sufficient to be supported only at the level of the general management of the Ministry of Transport. It is therefore necessary to revive the DMI, as this demonstrates Indonesia's capabilities. global domain, he pointed out. If the DMI is revived, the main focus is how to modernize shipping and national ports. “Do not let the leaders of these two sectors fight alone at the international level, without the slightest government support,” he concluded. (MM-01).

