Politics
Erdoan expects Trump to keep promise to help end Mideast wars: report
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said he expects US President-elect Donald Trump to take action in line with his promise to end conflicts around the world, including ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Erdoan said Trump's halt to arms exports to Israel, which is currently waging a war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and Lebanon, could be a good start to stopping Israel's war efforts, Reuters reported.
“Trump promised to end conflicts. … We want this promise to be kept and Israel to be told to 'stop,'” Erdoan told reporters on a flight home from Budapest, according to an official statement.
“Mr. Trump, by cutting military support to Israel, could be a good start to ending Israeli aggression on Palestinian and Lebanese lands,” he said.
Turkey has fiercely criticized Israeli offensives in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and Lebanon, and cut off trade with Israel and asked to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court. Israel strongly denies accusations of genocide.
Trump's presidency could seriously affect the political and military balances in the Middle East region, Erdoan said, adding that continuing current US policies could worsen the impasse in the region and expand the conflict.
War in Ukraine
As for the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoan said the war could end if the Trump administration adopted a solutions-based approach with an emphasis on more dialogue.
“We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the problem from a solution-oriented perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy and agreement will open the door to peace, [rather than] weapons, bombs and conflict,” Erdoan told reporters.
Trump said during his campaign that he could bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but provided few details on how he would seek to end Europe's largest ground war since the Second World War.
President Joe Biden provided significant support to Ukraine throughout the war, in the form of significant heavy weapons as well as extensive financial and security assistance.
While supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, condemning its invasion by Russia and providing military support, NATO member Turkey has also opposed Western sanctions against Russia, with which it maintains important relationships in the fields of defence, energy and tourism.
Since March, Turkey has called for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and offered mediation, saying the conflict's negative impact on the world must be mitigated.
“We are a country that has succeeded in bringing both parties together around the same table. We have done it many times and can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so,” Erdoan said.
Invitation to Trump
Erdoan also said he invited Trump to Türkiye during a phone call he had with him about his election victory. He said he hoped Trump would accept his invitation and help make Turkish-US cooperation stronger than it was under the current US administration.
Erdoan was hosted at the White House twice by Trump during his previous term as president, but was not received there by President Joe Biden. A planned visit has been postponed.
During Trump's previous term, disagreements over defense policy, regional alliances and economic sanctions deepened, creating a difficult dynamic between the two NATO allies. Despite Erdoan's attempts to reinvigorate relations, the diplomatic problems that characterized Trump's first term, including Turkey's controversial purchase of Russian missile systems and U.S. support for Kurdish forces in Syria, are expected to persist.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/08/erdogan-expect-trump-to-keep-promise-to-help-end-wars-in-middle-east-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
