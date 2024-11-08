



The inauguration of the Chancay megaport in Lima is one of the highlights of the Chinese leader's visit. (Peruvian Presidency) During an event of international importance, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinpingvisit By on November 14, 2024, as part of an official invitation from the president Dina Boluarte Zegarra, This was detailed on the official Peruvian government page. Visit coincides with Forum Leaders Summit Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)which will be held from November 10 to 16 in the Andean country. According to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum leaders' summit (APEC), which will be held from November 10 to 16 at Bya detail highlighted by different media. During their stay in Lima, the leaders of China Yes By will address a rich bilateral agenda and establish agreements aimed at deepening the global strategic partnership between the two nations. One of the highlights of the meeting will be the inauguration of the Chancay Megaporta key facility on the Lima coast that symbolizes the strong cooperation between the two countries. On this point, various analyzes highlight how these infrastructures strengthen economic relations. Media reports said Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend the landmark events. After completing his visit to Peru, President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech Brazil participate in the summit G20scheduled for November 18 and 19 at Rio de Janeiro. His trip to Brazil also responds to the invitation of Luiz Incio Lula da SilvaBrazilian president, who has had previous meetings with the Chinese leader. This agenda not only strengthens China's role in the region, but also, as another media outlet reports, Xi will be in Lima from next Wednesday to the following Sunday before continuing to Brazil. The Chinese president's visit to Peru aims to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation in the region. (JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS REFILE – QUALITY REPETITION) Regarding China's diplomatic relations with Latin America, a positive moment is observed in the dynamics with By Yes Brazil. The recent visits of Dina Boluarte and Lula in China, in June and April 2023 respectively, strengthened multilateral cooperation in critical areas. He Chancay megaproject is at the center of these efforts, illustrating the synergy created under the new Brazilian administration. The Asian giant's relations with the two Latin American countries are going through a good period, like the conversations between Xi and the two leaders. The international context in which these visits take place adds an additional dimension, with the media observing the revitalization of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil since the return of Lula in power, an effort that seeks to leave behind the years of tension experienced under the leadership of Jair Bolsonaro. The press highlights that an intense revitalization of ties is underway, thanks to these high-level exchanges which strengthen mutual commitment around common objectives. Thus, Xi's participation in the APEC and in the G20in addition to state visits to Peru and Brazil, are part of a strategy that not only promotes China's presence in Latin America, but also promotes bilateral agreements on economic, commercial and technological issues. This strategy has been widely covered by various media platforms which consider these events as an important step in Chinese foreign policy in the region. The President's trip Xi Jinping It highlights a crucial step in strengthening Latin American relations, reflecting China's strategic interest in deepening its role in the Western Hemisphere. Mutual visits and joint projects signal a commitment to broadening collaboration in a context of growing global interdependence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/peru/2024/11/08/presidente-de-china-xi-jinping-visitara-peru-en-el-marco-de-la-cumbre-apec/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos