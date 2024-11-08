7th President Joko Widodo officially receives lifetime pension





PT Taspen has just distributed retirement benefits to the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: SM News Doc

SABANGMERAUKE NEWS, Jakarta – PT Taspen has just distributed retirement benefits to the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This distribution was symbolically carried out at Jokowi's residence, Solo, Central Java, some time ago. In its upload to Instagram @taspen, seen on Friday (08/11/2024), the company showed the transfer of retirement program benefits made directly by Taspen COO Ariyandi and Taspen CFO Rena Latsmi Puri, in Jokowi. Jokowi himself will receive retirement benefits each month through an account at Bank Mandiri Taspen. “TASPEN confirms its commitment to providing proactive services to the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and retiring state civil servants to ensure their well-being,” Taspen wrote in his message.

“This commitment is realized through the distribution of Old Age Retirement and Savings Program (THT) benefits to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo, as an appreciation for his service rendered in the country,” Taspen continued. So how much pension will Jokowi receive as a former president? The rules regarding the granting of retirement pensions to the President and Vice-President are contained in Law (UU) Number 7 of 1978 Concerning the Financial/Administrative Rights of the President and Vice-President and Former Presidents and Vice-Presidents . “The president and vice-president who honorably leave office are entitled to a pension,” reads article 6, paragraph 1, of the regulations. According to this regulation, the amount of pension received by the president and vice-president is equivalent to 100% of their last base salary. In this case, Jokowi will receive a pension equivalent to the highest base salary of a state civil servant. The highest nominal base salaries for state civil servants are currently granted to the chairmen of the MPR, DPR, DPA, BPK and MA. This is stated in Article 1(a) of Government Regulation (PP) Number 75 of 2000. “The President of the People's Consultative Assembly, the President of the People's Representative Council, the President of the Supreme Advisory Council, the President of the Financial Audit Agency and the President of the Supreme Court receive IDR 5,040,000 per month ”, wrote Article 1, letter (a) PP 75 of 2000. This means that the base salary that Jokowi can receive is IDR 30,240,000 per month, this salary being 6 times the highest base salary of state civil servants (6 x IDR 5,040,000). (R-03)

