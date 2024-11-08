Donald Trump would definitely strike trade deal with UK, says Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has suggested that Donald Trump will definitely strike a trade deal with the UK. The former prime minister said the US president-elect offered economic hope but the government would be too pathetic to try to reach a deal. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage said the UK must roll out the red carpet for the new president and said America was our most important relationship in terms of trade. Donald Trump would certainly also do a free trade deal with the UK – although I think the Starmer government is too pathetic to try. Boris Johnson It comes after a senior Democrat suggested Mr Trump could offer the UK a path to easier trade. Sir Keir Starmers' government is working to ease tensions with the president-elect, who has said he wants to increase tariffs by 10% on goods imported from around the world, and up to 60% on items from from China. Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said the US stock market was rising after Mr Trump's victory and investors could see that thanks to deregulation. [] Trump offers economic hope. The former prime minister added: What about the threat of tariffs on China and other countries, you say. Well, he said that last time and ended up doing a free trade deal with Beijing. Donald Trump would certainly also do a free trade deal with the UK, although I think the Starmer government is too pathetic to try. Earlier on Friday, Britain's Reform leader Mr Farage said the UK should roll out the red carpet to build bridges with the United States, and insisted relations between the two countries were repairable . He told the PA news agency: Whether you like Trump or not, that's the important point: in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of defence, in terms of investment, in terms of trade, the America is our most important relationship. Mr Farage later said: (The) most important thing will be the tariff regime. He's talking about imposing 10% tariffs on all goods sent to America, and we need to start negotiating quickly to make sure that's not part of it. Mr. Trump promised during his campaign that he would tax all goods imported into the United States if he regained the White House, saying he thought tariff was the most beautiful word in the dictionary. Meanwhile, New Jersey's Democratic governor Phil Murphy, who knows Mr Trump personally, offered an optimistic assessment of what the Trump presidency could mean for British exports and pointed the finger at Brexit. There was some relationship here – Brexit and Trump were born in the same year Phil Murphy, Democratic Governor of New Jersey Mr Murphy said: "I am sure you are concerned about tariffs and bilateral relations. If I had to speculate, I would say there is a path for the UK. There is less path for the EU and NATO. There is a path to be determined for the UK. Mr Murphy added: "He is someone who I think will have sympathy for an entity leaving a bigger club. There was some relationship here. Brexit and Trump were born in the same year. I can't speak for the president, but I think there is deep sympathy for someone who leaves a bureaucracy, leaves a club.

