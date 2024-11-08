Donald Trump's electoral victory forces the DEI to take action against American companies





After what was expected to be a close race turned into a red wave, Donald Trump won the presidency for a second time. And while Americans wonder what to expect from his administration, American businesses in particular are wondering where diversity, equity and inclusion are headed from here.

This year has already seen a growing backlash against DEI efforts, with many major companies announcing plans to change or dismantle their programs. Ford told employees in an internal August email that it would rescind DEI policies due to the external and legal environment related to political and social issues. Lowes, John Deere, Tractor Supply and Harley-Davidson have also all backed away from previous attempts to increase diversity within their organizations, with the latter two noting their desire to appeal to their more conservative customers.

Donald Trump appointed Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn affirmative action last year. He has pledged to focus on anti-white sentiment, and during his previous term he banned racial sensitivity training for federal government and contract workers. Asked if it was acceptable that several Republican leaders have called Vice President Kamala Harris a DEI hire, Trump responded: I really don't know. Maybe. Maybe.

A U.S. executive opposed to corporate diversity efforts, on top of a pre-existing cultural backlash, is undoubtedly dominating discussions about human resources and senior leadership this week. Fortune spoke with academics, lawyers and policy experts to better understand what the Trump presidency means for future DEI efforts. Many said they predicted legal battles would only get worse and U.S. businesses would become more divided. But they also point out that not everyone will reverse their policies because of a Trump presidency. Companies just need to fundamentally understand what their position is and be prepared to defend it.

I think some companies are going to start using the rhetoric that we've heard from Trump over the last year to move away from some of these things, author Paul Wolfe and former CHRO at Indeed, Match.com and Conde Nast. I think this is another thing that will become increasingly difficult for DEIB professionals and HR professionals to manage.

Prepare for more legal battles

The legal situation in which companies have been operating for several years risks becoming even more precarious under the Trump administration.

After the Supreme Court ended affirmative action in June last year, right-wing activist groups across the country began filing complaints and lawsuits against companies, governments and investors in venture capital for their DEI-related programs. The America First Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit led by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has filed hundreds of lawsuits in recent years, ranging from EEOC complaints to amicus briefs, all aimed at to overthrow the DEI. Miller himself will likely return for the second Trump administration.

Legal experts say the outcome of the new election could bring more funding, power and resources to Miller and other major legal players, including Edward Blum, a conservative litigator who has worked for years to end substantiated admissions on race in higher education.

Many companies are already reviewing their policies and conducting thorough audits to ensure their programs are on the right side of the law, according to Annette Tyman, an attorney at law firm Seyfarth, who says this trend is here to stay. Organizations also train their employees on how to discuss inclusive employment practices to ensure they do not cross legal boundaries.

We've seen cases where public statements about DEI have been transformed into grounds for lawsuits, EEOC claims, or social media backlash, Tyman says. As a result, some employers are becoming more cautious about how they talk about DEI, particularly in written external communications.

Names and strategies may change

Companies still considering DEI as part of their broader business strategies could change how they present and implement these changes. This could include removing autonomous teams and diversity officer titles, and integrating these roles into other functions.

I don't think people are mass retiring, but many institutions are getting rid of their D&I director, Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and president of GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit, told Fortune. She adds that she has spoken with hundreds of CEOs who want to integrate DEI more into the fabric of the business, so that it is not a standalone part of the business.

Julie Castro Abrams, CEO of How Women Lead, a nonprofit platform that connects female executives, told Fortune she's seen this impact on DEI positions, but says it doesn't mean a step back overall diversity efforts. The presence of DEI positions peaked in early 2023, but fell 5% by the end of the year and fell another 8% in the first two months of 2024, according to Revelio Labs data shared with the Washington Post. And about 13% of top professionals say diversity managers will disappear in the next five years, according to a 2024 report from West Monroe, a digital services company.

The way the term DEI is phrased could also evolve. SHRM, one of the world's largest HR networking companies, faced heavy criticism when it dropped the E, or equity, from its approach to inclusion, equity and diversity . The organization claimed at the time that inclusion was the most important facet of its approach, saying in a LinkedIn post that the word equity only sparked a societal backlash and growing polarization.

But many advocates hope that most companies will maintain the same DEI commitment as before the election, even if they approach it in a different way.

Companies can reassess and reprioritize their efforts, Jonathan Njus, head of equity expansion at the WK Kellogg Foundation, a private organization that supports children and families, told Fortune. But the vast majority remain committed to building organizations and creating cultures that will allow them to grow their businesses and support their workforce.

Sheryl Daija, CEO and founder of BRIDGE, a DEI trade organization, told Fortune that companies may remove or add words that they fear consumers or shareholders will be offended by. But that doesn't mean they'll back down on their overall mission. Diversity is the main trigger for some reason, and I think it's because it hasn't been well defined.

This will create a greater divide within corporate America

The Trump presidency will likely lead to a deeper divide than has already been seen: some companies will abandon their DEI policies altogether, while others will clearly defend what they have in place.

Ten percent double their bet and another 10%, on the other side, will use [Trumps presidency] as a reason to take things apart. And then you put everyone in the middle, Abrams says.

GLAAD's Ellis insists that while several high-profile companies backed away from their DEI initiatives this summer, she sees an even bigger push from organizations looking to strengthen their policies. Smart CEOs will see the opportunity and seize it. CEOs who run their business out of fear will run it to the bitter end.

Business leaders must be prepared to stand up and defend their policies.

As anti-DEI efforts intensified this year, some companies seemed unprepared to face criticism of their initiatives.

Stephanie Creary, assistant professor of management and organizational behavior at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, previously told Fortune that companies that backed away from their initiatives under pressure probably didn't fully understand them and weren't ready to explain and defend them.

Nicole Ridley, chief operations officer at the Financial Alliance for Racial Equity (FARE), a coalition of organizations working to increase racial diversity and equity in the financial services industry, tells Fortune that she is critical that managers human resources begin to prepare for possible opposition.

She recommends that companies stay true to their brand and previous commitments, and continue to foster an inclusive environment that attracts top talent. This could mean having tough conversations with C-suite leaders to make a strong case for DEI and get them on the same page.

As DEI leaders across industries, more than ever we will need to take on advocacy and educational roles to provide businesses with the tangible benefits from business development to bottom line and ensure that these roles and initiatives are not not carried away, she said.

