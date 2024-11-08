Donald Trump's Supreme Court Majority Could Easily Rule Until 2045





Two and a half years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, who for nearly fifty years had guaranteed Americans the right to make their own decisions about abortion, voters re-elected Donald Trump, the president who had packed the Court with justices who immediately took it. . Many observers expected female voters to lead Trump's defeat, in what some had called a “Hell hath no fury” election. But while there was a sizable advantage among Democrats among women on November 5, it appears to have been smaller than that of Joe Biden, four years earlier, or Hillary Clinton, in 2016. Polls in Exit polls indicate that a majority of voters, including fifty-three percent of white women, rejected Kamala Harris, a candidate who had made restoring reproductive freedom a passionate centerpiece of her campaign.

It might be tempting to conclude that most Americans approve of the Supreme Court's 2022 Dobbs decision, which declared Roe completely wrong. But survey after survey shows that this is not the case. In fact, the election provided further evidence that a majority of voters, even in red states, ardently support abortion rights. Seven states, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Missouri, New York, and Nevada, have passed various ballot measures guaranteeing abortion. Voters in an eighth state, Florida, approved a similar measure by more than fifty-seven percent, and it did not pass solely because of the required sixty percent threshold. Similar ballot initiatives failed in two other states, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Yet all but three states that passed ballot measures protecting abortion rights appear to have voted to return Trump to the White House. This contradictory result suggests that while a majority of American voters support abortion rights, they did not blame Trump, or the Supreme Court he built, for eviscerating those rights. Although Democrats made abortion an issue that gave them the top spot in importance to fourteen percent of voters, according to exit polls, they failed to make Supreme Court itself a problem, despite the growing extremism of decisions handed down by its 63 conservative super-majorities. and despite a series of shocking revelations documenting ethical failings by several judges, all of which have shaken public confidence in the Court.

Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, who focuses on reproductive issues, told me: “It seems clear that voters who support abortion rights did not think the election would make a big difference. Nothing could be further from the truth, Ziegler warned: Although Democrats haven't said much about it, this is not where the Court can go further on abortion. Trump, she said, did a good job dodging and confusing the issue, saying he had simply referred the matter to the states. On the other hand, when Harris spoke about it, Ziegler believes that his message was too outdated. She said Trump brought you the abortion ban. But this has happened in the past. She did not show how this would affect them in the future. Legal issues are complex and are often not well evaluated in focus groups. But, Ziegler told me, I don't think people understand what could happen in a second Trump term.

The Harris campaign's failure to explain how much more extreme the Supreme Court could become under a second Trump administration could prove to be a major political mistake. There are many ways judges can impose even more draconian restrictions on reproductive rights. For example, the Court could allow the Justice Department to enforce the Comstock Act, an 1873 law criminalizing the mail distribution of abortion-related paraphernalia, in a way that would allow it to be used to prosecute doctors or pharmaceutical companies who send abortion pills to third countries. patients. JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential candidate, and Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's policy plan for a second Trump term, have both supported the idea, and Ziegler believes the current Supreme Court may well do so. 'approve. It's also possible, she noted, that the Drug Enforcement Administration under Trump could remove medication for medication abortion from the market. If that triggers a legal battle, it's not unthinkable that the court would support the administration, Ziegler said.

Meanwhile, at the state level, Republican attorneys general have already begun exploring new approaches to further criminalize abortion care. In Alabama, a legal challenge has been launched against possible prosecution of people who help patients travel out of state to get abortions. Anti-abortion lawmakers in red states also aspire to pass fetal personhood laws declaring that from the moment an egg is fertilized, it is a person with all the protections of the Constitution. Such laws would give rise to legal challenges to any legislation legalizing abortion. If a state law allowing abortion reached the current Supreme Court, it would not necessarily be struck down, but, Ziegler said, I don't think we can rule out the possibility that it could come later . This is the end of the anti-abortion movement.

Leaders of the conservative legal movement, meanwhile, see Trump's election as a tremendous opportunity to push the Court further to the right, breaking down old guardrails, and appoint a new generation of right-wing justices who can consolidate conservative control of the Court for decades. During Trump's first term, he had the extraordinary opportunity to appoint three of the nine justices to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. During his second term, if the two oldest conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, seventy-six, and Samuel Alito, seventy-four, could be pushed into retirement, Trump could appoint even more extremist justices to replace them .

Ed Whelan, a conservative lawyer and former law clerk to Antonin Scalia, wasted no time in sending a smoke signal to the older justices that it was time for them to go. Just after Election Day, Whelan published an essay on the National Reviews Bench Memos blog that essentially handed Thomas and Alito gold watches, whether they wanted them or not. Whelan wrote: “I expect Alito to announce his retirement in the spring of 2025. As for Thomas, Whelan said he expects him to retire in the spring of 2026. Whelan acknowledged that many doubted that Thomas, who is notoriously stubborn, would resign. voluntarily. But Whelan, sounding like a stern parent, wrote that it would be foolish of him to risk repeating Ruth Bader Ginsburg's mistake, hanging on only to die in office and be replaced by someone one with a very different judicial philosophy. He will recognize that the best way to solidify his jurisprudential legacy is to allow a strong originalist to occupy his seat and secure an originalist majority for decades to come. Whelan noted that if the two oldest conservatives were replaced with much younger conservatives, five Trump-appointed judges could easily serve until 2045.

Josh Blackman, a conservative professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, believes Alito might actually be happy to retire. He can hang out on the Jersey Shore, go to the opera and have fun without the media trying to destroy him, he told me. What's next after writing the Dobbs decision? Dobbs was the biggest. It was the white whale, and he got it.

But in the short term, Blackman said, leaders of the conservative legal movement have more immediate concerns, such as reversing the Biden administration's position on several pending Supreme Court cases. For example, Blackman expects to see a Trump-appointed solicitor general overturn the pending Supreme Court case United States v. Skrmetti, which challenges Tennessee's 2023 ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. Biden's solicitor general sided with three transgender teenagers and their parents, who argued the law violated their constitutional rights. A Trump solicitor general could support the ban, rendering the case moot.

As Blackman says, abortion may now disappear as a priority as the Supreme Court's vast conservative majority takes on even more ambitious issues. Gloria Steinem, a longtime feminist leader, told me that restrictions on abortion rights may be just the beginning of a broader attack on individual freedoms, and not for the first time in history. She noted: “We should remember that one of the first things Hitler did when he was elected – and he was elected – was to declare abortion a crime against the state.

