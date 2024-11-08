PM Narendra Modi says no power in the world can restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 8, 2024, accused the INDIAN bloc led by the Congress of wanting to withdraw the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power in the world could restore Article 370 there.

He also accused the Congress of pitting one caste against another and urged people to remain united. “Ek hai, toh safe hai,” he said.

Chaos prevailed in #JammuAndKashmirAssembly for the third day Friday as #BJP The members protested against the special status resolution, leading the Speaker to round up 12 opposition MPs and Langate lawmaker Sheikh Khurshid. @Imrannisar2pic.twitter.com/81koQOb2ws – The Hindu (@the_hindu) November 8, 2024

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, Mr Modi said the INDIA group is displaying blank books masquerading as the Constitution to provoke Dalits and Adivasis.

The prime minister said the Congress and its allies should not encourage the Pakistani agenda and speak the language of separatists. The program will not succeed until it has the blessing of the people, Mr. Modi said.

Only Ambedkars constitution will be respected in J&K. You must have seen on television how a resolution was moved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on bringing back Article 370 and when the BJP MLAs protested, they were thrown out. The country and Maharashtra should understand this, Mr. Modi said.

The star BJP campaigner also accused the Congress of playing a dangerous game of dividing castes and communities. If STs (Scheduled Tribes), SCs (Scheduled Castes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) remain united, Congress politics will be over, he said.

The Congress wants to pit one caste against another and weaken the unity of SC, ST and OBC. Since the time of Nehrus, the Congress and his family have opposed reservation and now their fourth generation yuvraj (prince) is working for the caste divides. You must understand that ek hai toh safe hai (we will be safe if we are united), he said.

Earlier, Mr. Modi claimed, the Congress had played politics rather than religion, which led to the partition of India, and now the party is indulging in caste politics. There can be no bigger conspiracy against the country than this, he said at the rally in northern Maharashtra district.

Mr. Modi joked that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), is a vehicle which has no wheels or brakes and where there is a struggles to get into the driver's seat.

Recalling his affinity with Dhule and Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said that whenever he asked anything from the people of the state, they were gracious.

I sought your blessing in 2014 to end the 15 years of mismanagement by the previous government. You graciously ensured that the BJP achieved unprecedented success. Today I am starting my campaign in Maharashtra from Dhule. Every Mahayuti candidate seeks your blessing, he said.

I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has accelerated over the last two and a half years will not be able to stop, the Prime Minister said.

In the next five years, Mr. Modi said, Maharashtra's progress and development will reach new heights. Only Mahayuti can ensure good governance. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a vehicle that has no wheels, no brakes and there is a struggle to sit in the driver's seat. Different types of horns can be heard, he said.

MVA has no intention of working for the development of the people and the state and the aim of its leaders is to loot the public, he said. MVA was created through deception and the state saw the work he did. The MVA remained in power for two years before Eknath Shinde's rebellion in Shiv Sena sank it and split the party founded by Bal Thackeray in June 2022.

The MVA put obstacles in the way of development projects and stopped all projects that could have improved people's lives. The situation changed when, with your blessing, the Mahayuti government was formed and new heights of development were achieved, he said.

Maharashtraans have lost their pride and belief in development has come back on track, he said.

People should remember that Mahayuti aahe tar gati aahe Maharashtra chi pragati aahe (if Mahayuti is there, progress and development of Maharashtra is assured).

The manifesto of Mahayuti BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is a road map to development. It talks about economic progress, social equality, security and is inclusive, he said.

Women empowerment is important to Viksit Maharashtra. Previous governments prevented women from progressing and Modi and Mahayuti removed all obstacles and provided them with several opportunities, he said.

The state's Ladki Bahin project is the talk of the country, but the Congress ecosystem is opposing it and has even taken it to court, he said.

If elected, MVA will abandon the project. Every woman should be wary of MVA, he said.

Mr. Modi also brought up Shiv Sena MP (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's imported maal comment for Mahayutis Mumbadevi candidate Shaina NC. Women should not tolerate or forgive such remarks by MVA leaders, he said.

The Congress was in power simultaneously at the Center and in Maharashtra but never felt the need to give Marathi the status of a classical language, Modi said. Now they are wondering how Modi did this and why. This is the true face of MVA, he said.

Mr. Modi said Maharashtra has reached the peak of foreign investment in the last two years and more than 50 per cent of FDI in the country came to the state in the first three months of this year. MVA accused the BJP of diverting big projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Mr. Modi said that Maharashtra's infrastructure development is growing and cited the example of Vadhavan port in Palghar district. Once the elections are over and Mahayuti comes to power, Modi said he would work with senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his demand for a third airport near the Vadhavan port.