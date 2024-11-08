Elon Musk Joins Trump's Call With Zelensky, Showing His New Influence

Elon Musk reportedly joined Trump's calls with two world leaders, including Zelenskyy.

This is a first indicator of Elon Musk's proximity to the new president.

Musk worked hard to elect Trump and is therefore likely to have influence over the administration.

Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump's calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump handed the phone to Musk during a phone call with Zelenskyy on Wednesday, while the two men were at Mar-a-Lago. Axios reported that Musk told the Ukrainian leader that he would continue to support the besieged country through his Starlink satellites.

The same day, Musk was present during a call between Trump and Erdogan, which took place while Trump was “at a family dinner” with the billionaire businessman and his child. according to Reuters.

Musk's reported presence on the calls underscores how close the tech billionaire is to the new president, whom he spent more than $119 million to help elect. In addition to financially supporting Trump's campaign, Musk has joined the president-elect at rallies and held solo public meetings.

Throughout the campaign, Musk made certain aspects of his government vision clear. He proposed creating a Department of Government Effectiveness, or “DOGE,” named after the cryptocurrency, to review federal spending. Trump agreed to put Musk, whom he called an “incredible guy” in his acceptance speech, in charge of the future department.

With his new proximity to the Oval Office, Musk has a lot to gain professionally. In his potential role leading DOGE, he would oversee some of the agencies that regulate its activities, including Tesla and SpaceX. Silicon Valley tech executives see much to gain from Musk's new ties to Washington, as they hope the billionaire will encourage Trump to cut regulations.

Spokespeople for Trump and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.