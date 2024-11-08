January 6 rioters think Donald Trump's victory is their get out of jail free card





If Trump keeps his promises, this could happen in several ways. When WIRED contacted Steven Metcalf, an attorney who represents several high-profile Jan. 6 rioters, including Lang and Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, he was thinking about what Trump's victory could mean for his clients.

Metcalf said he takes Trump's promises with a grain of salt, because that's exactly what I do. Until I see something, I don't believe it.

He also had questions. For example, who would receive priority, people who have already served time or people currently in prison. What kind of advice was Trump getting and who was he getting it from?

Then you have to think about the future of the party and ultimately its beliefs regarding assaults on police officers and/or destruction of property, Metcalfe said. Will they draw a line in the sand, or will it be a blanket pardon?

Some January 6 defendants are already asking for delays in their criminal proceedings and are increasing their appeals. Nayib Hassan, who represents Tarrio, released a statement saying he looks forward to what the future holds, both in terms of the legal process for our client and the broader political landscape under the new administration.

Lawyers for Christopher Carnell, who was convicted of felony obstruction and four riot-related misdemeanors, asked to move Friday's hearing on the status of his case to December, citing promises of leniency from Trump. (This request was denied.)

Lawyers for Jaimee Avery, who faces misdemeanor charges in connection with the riots, also requested a delay in the criminal proceedings for various reasons. “It would create a glaring disparity for Ms. Avery if she spent even one day in prison while the man who played a central role in organizing and instigating the events of January 6 will now never face of consequences for his role in these events,” they wrote.

Fellows, for his part, feels particularly confident because he was convicted of nonviolent crimes, including obstruction of justice, which the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year had been applied too broadly to the cases of the January 6. It'll be cool to walk around saying, hey, I'm pardoned by the president.

He told WIRED that he was sitting by the window of his Washington apartment and cheering to passersby about Trump's victory. I got dirty looks, he said.

HEY, DONALD TRUMP WON. WE DID IT. HEY, WE DID IT GUYS. HERE ! The comrades shouted, giggling. THEIR BODY, OUR CHOICE, AMIRITE?

