Donald Trump would definitely strike trade deal with UK, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Donald Trump will “definitely” strike a trade deal with the UK.

The former prime minister said the US president-elect offered “economic hope” but the government would be “too pathetic” to try to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage said the UK must “roll out the red carpet” for the new president and said America was “our most important relationship” in terms of trade.

It comes after a senior Democrat suggested Mr Trump could offer the UK a “pathway” to make trade easier.

Sir Keir Starmer's government is working to ease tensions with the president-elect, who has said he wants to increase tariffs by 10% on goods imported from around the world, and up to 60% on products from from China.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson said the US stock market was “up” following Mr Trump's victory and “investors can see that through deregulation”. […] Trump offers economic hope.”

The former prime minister added: “What about the threat of tariffs on China and other countries, you say. Well, he said it last time – and ended up striking a free trade deal with Beijing.

“Donald Trump would certainly also do a free trade deal with the UK – although I think the Starmer government is too pathetic to try.”

Earlier on Friday, Britain's Reform leader Farage said the UK should “roll out the red carpet” to build bridges with the United States, and insisted the relationship between the two countries was “fixable”.

He told the PA news agency: “Whether you like Trump or not, that's the important point: in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of defence, in terms of investment, in terms of trade, l America is our most important relationship. »

Mr Farage later said: “(The) most important thing will be the tariff regime.

“He's talking about imposing 10 percent tariffs on all goods sent to America, and we need to start negotiating quickly to make sure we're not part of that.”

Mr. Trump promised during his campaign that he would tax all goods imported into the United States if he regained the White House, saying he thought “tariff” was “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey's Democratic governor Phil Murphy, who knows Mr Trump personally, offered an optimistic assessment of what the Trump presidency could mean for British exports and pointed the finger at Brexit.

Mr Murphy said: “I am sure you are concerned about tariffs and bilateral relations.

“If I had to speculate, I would say there is a pathway for the UK.

“There are fewer possibilities for the EU and NATO.

“There is a path forward for the UK to be determined.”

Mr Murphy added: “He is someone who I think will have sympathy for an entity leaving a bigger club.

“There was a certain relationship here: Brexit and Trump were born in the same year.

“I can't speak for the president, but I think there is deep sympathy for someone who leaves a bureaucracy, leaves a club.”