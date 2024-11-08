Jokowi receives a pension of IDR 30 million/month for life





Mitrapost.com It is known that President Jokowi will retire in October 2024. This is also a sign that Jokowi receives a monthly pension. Policies are regulated by law. According to detikcom notes, this is regulated by Law (UU) Number 7 of 1978 concerning the financial/administrative rights of the President and Vice President and former Presidents and Vice Presidents. “The president and vice-president who honorably leave office are entitled to a pension,” reads article 6, paragraph 1, of the regulations. The pension amount is equivalent to 100 percent of the last basic salary. It is known that Jokowi will receive the highest base salary for state civil servants. Currently, the highest basic salaries are held by the chairmen of the MPR, DPR, DPA, BPK and MA. “The President of the People's Consultative Assembly, the President of the People's Representative Council, the President of the Supreme Advisory Council, the President of the Financial Audit Agency and the President of the Supreme Court receive IDR 5,040,000 per month ”, wrote article 1 of letter (a) PP 75 of 2000. Nika's salary will be IDR 30,240,000 per month, which is 6 times the highest basic salary of civil servants, which is 6 times IDR 5,040,000. In the upload from the @tasepen Instagram account, it appears that Taspen Operations Director Ariyandi and Taspen Finance Director Rena Latsmi Puri handed over the retirement program benefits to Jokowi. “TASPEN confirms its commitment to providing proactive services to the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and retiring state civil servants to ensure their well-being,” Taspen wrote in his message. “This commitment is realized through the distribution of benefits from the Retirement and Old Age Savings Program (THT) to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. “H. Joko Widodo in appreciation for his service to the country,” Taspen continued. Get curated updates and breaking news every day from Mitrapost.comon Google News. Please click on the link and don't forget to press the button “ Follow” Don't forget to visit our social networks Viral video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= Kamarkos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= The corner of death

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mitrapost.com/2024/11/08/jokowi-dapat-uang-pensiun-rp30-juta-bulan-seumur-hidup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos