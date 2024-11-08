Dozens arrested in southwest Pakistan in clashes between police and Imran Khan's party, leaving 14 injured





LAHORE: Pakistan's eastern province of Punjab on Friday banned entry to parks, zoos, playgrounds and other public spaces to protect the public from polluted air, and plans to close universities after having closed schools earlier this week.

The air quality in Lahore has deteriorated significantly, earning the regional capital of Punjab the rank of the most polluted city in the world according to Swiss air purification equipment manufacturer IQAir.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. There is a possibility of closing universities and colleges on Monday to reduce vehicle emissions,” said Jahangir Anwar, secretary of the Punjab Environmental Protection Department.

Friday's order from the regional government imposed “a complete ban on public entry to all parks…zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and playgrounds” until November 17 in areas such as Lahore.

In addition to closing schools, the province has already taken other measures, such as suggesting that half of employees work from home and banning rickshaws in some areas.

South Asia faces severe pollution every year from trapped dust, emissions and stubble burning – the practice of setting fire to fields after grain harvest.

Punjab has attributed this year's particularly high pollution levels to toxic air coming from neighboring India, where air quality has also reached dangerous levels.

Punjab has set up a “smog war room”, using satellite technology, drones and AI to monitor and tackle pollution. Nonetheless, Anwar says there is not enough equipment to effectively monitor the province, with only four air quality monitoring devices for the entire city of Lahore, “while we should have 50.

Anwar said the department had imported and deployed five mobile surveillance units and planned to deploy eight more by the end of the year.

Ahmad Rafay Alam, an environmental lawyer and member of the Pakistan Council on Climate Change, stressed the need for robust data and policy changes.

“Right now we just don't have those monitors, we just don't have data as robust as we would need to make decisions,” Alam said.

He warned that unless fuel quality, renewable electricity and industrial emissions are addressed, the problem will continue to get worse.

