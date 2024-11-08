History will remember Donald Trump as a very consequential president





Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025. He will then become the first American president since Grover Cleveland 130 years ago to serve two non-consecutive terms, having lost the White House only to cause to find him four years later. By getting four more years in the Oval Office, Trump now has the opportunity to not only be a controversial figure, but also become a historically significant president.

Prominent historian HW Brands asserts that there have been only three great American presidents: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), a view that academic opinion polls generally agree with.

All three presidents had something in common: confronting epochal problems and crises. Washington had to win the Revolutionary War and ensure that the United States was established and firmly established at home and abroad. Lincoln had to win the Civil War and address the nation's original sin of slavery. FDR was to save the capitalist system after the Great Depression and defeat fascism during World War II.

So, for most presidents, the goal is to be in a second tier among popular memory and scholastic memory. These are presidents who changed the direction of the country by influencing its political discourse and public policies. To do this, a president must win two terms.

Previous presidents, such as Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, can certainly claim to be considered consistent political leaders under these conditions. Reagan overturned decades of economic and political consensus by declaring, in his first inaugural address, that: Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.

As impactful as Reaganism's policies may have been, it was his rhetoric that actually determined the American political agenda for nearly 40 years.

Obama's signature domestic reform, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), could once again be threatened with repeal by Republicans, and this time his old adversary John McCain is not there to save it. Obama's promise and belief in the optimism of American progress was probably more his true legacy, but perhaps simply masked the partisanship and divisions beneath the surface.

Asset 2.0

The response to Trump's political comeback is as divisive as the man himself. Its supporters welcome a political realignment to the extent that the Republican Party is now the voice of blue-collar Americans in opposition to the elitism of the Democratic Party.

Trump's opponents say he will position the United States on the authoritarian side and drag the country and the entire world into economic turmoil if he follows through on his threat over tariffs. And the idea of ​​a convicted felon limiting job opportunities for his fellow Americans may also be called into question after his re-election to the highest political office, not to mention concerns about the future of American democracy.

But there is no argument against the idea that, having won a second term, meaning he will have totally dominated American politics for a decade or more, Trump is a consistent president. He made the Republican Party the party of Trumpism. And by choosing JD Vance as vice president, he potentially settled the question of a legacy for the Maga movement with the potential to carry on into another generation.

Unpredictable: Donald Trump's foreign policy sometimes leaves even his allies in uncertainty. EPA-EFE/Anatoly Maltsev

On the international stage and as a political disruptor, Trump will be a source of uncertainty for governments from Europe to Asia. Some believe this approach to foreign policy is effective. His supporters are very insistent that there were no major wars under his first administration like those that imperil the world today. And of course, his inconsistency and the uncertainty it engenders could be seen as the embodiment of the crazy theory that an unpredictable leader is an effective deterrent in the age of nuclear arsenals.

But this will be of little comfort to Ukraine, which may no longer be able to count on US support, or to the NATO alliance, for similar reasons.

A challenge for the Democrats

Everywhere, from the halls of power to social media sites, speculation will be made about the 2028 presidential race. This is where we will see the true consequences of Trump's election.

Republicans will be looking for the candidate best positioned to hold together Trump's coalition. Indeed, a broad coalition now seems to be an apt description of the Maga movement. Democrats can no longer boast of incredibly marginal Republican victories in swing states, as they did in 2016. Indeed, they can no longer say that Trump was not chosen by the majority of American voters. After being defeated in the popular vote by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, he won the popular vote in 2024 by nearly 5 million votes over Kamala Harris.

Trump has increased his support for Republicans in safe blue states like New York. He has gained support from different demographic groups, including Hispanics and African Americans.

The challenge now is for Democrats to change. They must relearn the language and address the issues that matter most to America's heartland. Bill Clinton and his New Democrats were the aftermath of the Reagan revolution, even declaring that the era of big government was over as he contemplated his own re-election in 1996. Obama was a generational political talent at building coalitions, although only reserved for Republican presidents. able to reach beyond their traditional support, particularly among minority voters.

Trump was a game changer in American politics. He is perhaps a highly controversial figure who has both provoked and capitalized on the emotions of a deeply divided country. But it is impossible to argue with the idea that, in the whole of American political history, the man who became the 45th and 47th president of the United States will not be remembered as a figure of major importance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/history-will-remember-donald-trump-as-a-highly-consequential-president-243106 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

