How will tech titans like Elon Musk push Donald Trump into AI





In 2020, when Joe Biden won the White House, generative AI still looked like a useless toy, not a new technology that would change the world. The first big AI image generator, DALL-E, won't be released until January 2021 and will definitely not put any artists out of business, as it was still struggling to generate basic images. The release of ChatGPT, which brought AI mainstream overnight, was still more than two years away. AI-powered Google search results, like it or not, would have seemed unimaginable.

In the world of AI, four years is a lifetime. This is one of the things that makes AI policy and regulation so difficult. The wheels of politics tend to turn slowly. And every four to eight years, they reverse course, when a new administration comes to power with different priorities.

This works quite well, for example, for our food and drug regulations, or for other areas where change is slow and there is more or less bipartisan consensus on policy. But when it comes to regulating a technology that's fundamentally too young to go to kindergarten, policymakers face a daunting challenge. And this is especially the case when we see a radical change in the nature of these policy makers, as will be the case in the United States after Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's presidential election.

This week, I reached out to people to ask: What will AI policy look like under the Trump administration? Their assumptions were all over the place, but the bigger picture is this: Unlike so many other issues, Washington has not yet completely polarized on the issue of AI.

Trump's supporters include members of the accelerationist tech right, led by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who fiercely opposes regulation of an exciting new industry.

But alongside Trump is Elon Musk, who supported California's SB 1047 to regulate AI, and has long feared that AI would lead to the end of the human race (a position that is easy to dismiss as classic Musk madness, but it's actually quite common).

Trump's first administration was chaotic and marked by the rise and fall of various chiefs of staff and high-level advisors. Very few of those close to him at the start of his mandate were still there at the end. The direction AI policy takes in his second term may depend on who is listening at crucial moments.

Where does the new administration stand on AI?

In 2023, the Biden administration issued an executive order on AI that, while generally modest, marks an initial government effort to take AI risks seriously. Trump's campaign platform says the executive order hinders AI innovation and imposes radical left-wing ideas on the development of the technology, and has promised to repeal it.

There will likely be a repeal of the Biden executive order on AI someday, Samuel Hammond, a senior economist at the Foundation for American Innovation, told me, although he added that what will replace it is uncertain. The AI ​​Safety Institute created under Biden, Hammond pointed out, has broad bipartisan support, although it will be up to Congress to properly authorize and fund it, which it can and should do this winter.

There are reportedly plans in Trump's orbit for a proposed replacement executive order that would create a Manhattan Project for military AI and create industry-led agencies for model evaluation and safety.

Beyond that, however, it's hard to guess what will happen, because the coalition that brought Trump to power is, in fact, sharply divided on AI.

How Trump approaches AI policy will provide a window into tensions on the right, Hammond said. There are people like Marc Andreessen who want to step on the gas, and people like Tucker Carlson who worry that technology is already moving too fast. JD Vance is a pragmatist on these issues, seeing AI and crypto as an opportunity to break the monopoly of Big Tech. Elon Musk wants to accelerate technology in general while taking the existential risks of AI seriously. They are all united against woke AI, but their positive agenda on how to deal with the real risks of AI is less clear.

Trump himself hasn't commented much on AI, but when he did, as he did in an interview with Logan Paul earlier this year, he seemed familiar with both the prospect of acceleration of defense against China and with experts' fears of disaster. We must be at the forefront, he said. It's going to happen. And if that's going to happen, we need to get ahead of China.

As for whether AI will be developed to act independently and take control, he replied: “You know, there are people who say it takes control of the human race. AI is a really powerful thing. So let's see how it all works.

In one sense, this is an incredibly absurd attitude about the literal possibility of the end of the human race, it's hard to see how an existential threat works, but in another sense, Trump is actually adopting a point of view here quite dominant.

Many AI experts believe that the possibility of AI taking over the human race is realistic and that it could happen within the next few decades, and also believe that we do not yet know enough about the nature of this risk to develop an effective policy on this subject. . So implicitly, a lot of people have the policy that this might kill us all, who knows? I guess we'll see what happens, and Trump, as he so often proves, is unusual mostly because he just says it and says it.

We cannot afford polarization. Can we avoid it?

There has been a lot of back-and-forth on AI, with Republicans calling concerns about fairness and bias nonsense, but as Hammond observed, there is also some bipartisan consensus. No one in Congress wants to see the United States fall behind militarily or stifle a promising new technology in its infancy. And no one wants extremely dangerous weapons to be developed without oversight from random tech companies.

Also openly critical of AI safety concerns is Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Metas, who is an outspoken critic of Trump. Musk supported California's AI regulation bill, which was bipartisan and vetoed by a Democratic governor. Of course, Musk also enthusiastically endorsed Trump for president. At present, it is difficult to express concerns about extremely powerful artificial intelligence on the political stage.

But that's actually a good thing, and it would be catastrophic if that changed. With rapidly evolving technology, Congress must be able to develop policies with flexibility and empower an agency to implement them. Partisanship makes this almost impossible.

More than any specific agenda item, the best sign of a Trump administration policy on AI will be if it continues to be bipartisan and focused on the things that all Americans care about , Democrats or Republicans, agree, like the fact that we don't all want to die. in the hands of a superintelligent AI. And the worst sign would be if the complex policy questions posed by AI are bundled into bad general regulation or if the military has a good vision that misses the details.

Hammond, for his part, was optimistic that the administration was taking AI seriously. They're thinking about the right questions at the subject level, such as the national security implications of the AGI a few years from now, he said. Whether this will lead them to adopt the right policies remains to be seen, but it also would have been very uncertain under a Harris administration.

