What Trump's election victory means for Turkish-US relations

President Trump speaks during a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington. (AP file photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was one of the first international leaders to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, expressing hope that Turkish-U.S. relations will strengthen and regional crises and wars and global issues, particularly those in Palestine and throughout the world, are resolved. The war between Russia and Ukraine will end. However, Turkey fears that Israel's aggressive actions in the region will intensify after these elections.

During the US election campaign, Ankara maintained a cautious, wait-and-see approach, refraining from publicly supporting either candidate. Now that Trump has become president again, it appears that two approaches predominate in the corridors of power in Ankara.

First, Turkish policymakers believe that Trump and Erdogan share a similar approach to conducting diplomacy and handling complex issues. Despite their ups and downs and periods of turbulence, the two leaders enjoyed an unusually close and personalized relationship, characterized by frequent telephone calls and meetings.

Second, at the same time, there is a lack of trust in Ankara due to the previous presidency of Trump, who promised to support Turkish interests in the region but ultimately failed to deliver significant results. Additionally, his first term was marked by extremely tense periods in Turkish-US relations, which saw the imposition of economic sanctions on Turkey, pushing its economy into even more dire straits. More importantly, Trump has done little to change policies established by the previous administration that contributed to the problems with Turkey.

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been on a steady downward trajectory for some time. Even though Erdogan and Trump developed a personalized relationship, their approach could not overcome the structural differences that have long undermined that relationship. Additionally, President Joe Biden failed to repair ties, either due to his refusal or inability to engage, as relations were further strained by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and war in Gaza.

Although tensions eased earlier this year, when Ankara lifted its veto on Sweden's NATO bid and Washington approved the sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey, the Momentum has since stopped. Turkey's F-16 order has been reduced and the gap between Erdogan and Biden has widened, largely because of their divergent views on Israel's war on Gaza.

During Biden's term, Erdogan did not visit the United States and the American president did not visit Turkey. However, during the Trump presidency, Erdogan visited the White House twice, in 2017 and 2019, when steps were taken to strengthen relations.

Despite the personal diplomacy between Trump and Erdogan, Turkish-American relations are unlikely to change much under the former's next term. These ties have been tested by serious crises, after each of which experts say the relationship has hit rock bottom. But these two NATO allies cannot afford to handle their disagreements in a hostile manner. For the United States, Turkey cannot be considered an enemy because of its commitment to NATO and its alliance with Washington. It is therefore better and more realistic to compartmentalize areas of agreement and disagreement.

The roots of the current disagreements date back to the final years of the Obama administration, when the United States decided to support the Syrian-Kurdish YPG, a militia closely linked to the PKK and designated a terrorist organization by Turkey. Even though, under President Trump, Turkey received the green light to carry out a military offensive in northern Syria against the YPG, Washington has not significantly changed its position towards this militia.

Additionally, as tensions in northern Syria escalated, Trump sent Erdogan a letter that violated diplomatic protocol and was later leaked to the press. The letter sparked a violent reaction in Ankara. Amid this growing tension in Turkish-US relations, Turkey has found common ground with Russia, as Ankara and Moscow have reached cooperation agreements on Syria, including in the peace process of Astana in 2017, while Turkey also negotiated the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile. defense system. However, under Trump 2.0, Washington may adopt a stance on Syria that is more favorable to Turkey, as the dynamics there and across the region have changed significantly since Trump left the White House in 2021.

Clearly, Turkish-US relations are already beset by difficulties and any additional adverse developments would make it even more difficult for both states to overcome the obstacles. Additionally, the second Trump administration will face its own set of challenges and uncertainties due to various disagreements on security and regional issues.

Even if Erdogan and Trump manage to communicate directly and frequently, the evolution of Turkish-American relations will largely depend on how the wars in Gaza and Ukraine play out. Trump's stance on regional issues will undoubtedly challenge Turkey's delicate balance between the West and Russia, as well as his stance on Israel's war in Gaza and Turkish policy in Syria.

During Trump's first term, he decided to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, provoking strong opposition from Turkey. Given Trump's uncompromising approach towards Israel and Erdogan's strong stance of solidarity with the Palestinians, this issue is likely to negatively affect the course of their relations at times.

However, if, unlike the Biden administration, the second Trump administration keeps the channels of communication with Ankara open, while recognizing the changing dynamics at the regional and international levels and understanding the importance of the Turkish position on regional issues, this could prove beneficial for both sides. .

Ultimately, while Trump's return may offer some hope for better dialogue with Turkey, long-standing structural challenges in Turkish-U.S. relations will continue to test the course of their complex relationship. .

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey's relations with the Middle East. X: @SinemCngz

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.