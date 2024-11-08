A Texas border county has supported Democrats for generations. Trump won decisively





RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) Jorge Bazn's family has lived on the U.S.-Mexico border for generations and has voted Democratic for as long as he can remember.

He broke with family tradition this year and voted for Donald Trump because he doesn't trust the Democratic Party's economic policies.

I think they forgot the middle class, said Bazn, who works for the utility company in Rio Grande City, seat of the nation's most Hispanic county. People are suffering right now. Everything is very expensive.

The South Texas region, stretching from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley, has long been a Democratic stronghold. A shift toward Trump in 2020 has rattled Democrats in the predominantly Hispanic region, where for decades Republicans rarely bothered to field candidates in local elections. Few Democrats, however, expected the dramatic realignment that occurred Tuesday, when Trump flipped several counties along the border, including Hidalgo and Cameron, the two most populous counties in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Starr County, where Bazn lives, voters supported a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in a century. This predominantly Hispanic, working-class rural county, with a median household income of $36,000, one of the lowest in the country, gave Trump a 16 percentage point margin of victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. About 2 million people live in far south Texas, among vast swathes of farmland and numerous state and federal agents patrolling the border.

Trump's victories in the Rio Grande Valley made clear how working-class voters nationwide are shifting toward Republicans. That includes voters on the Texas border, where many Democrats have long argued that Trump promised immigration crackdowns would deter voters.

I've always been a Democrat my whole life, but I decided to become a Republican with the current political landscape, said Luis Meza, a 32-year-old voter in Starr County. I thought becoming a Republican was the best choice, especially with the immigration issues and everything going on.

Meza said he was against Trump at first, but noticed too little change under President Joe Biden to justify voting for Harris.

Biden won Hidalgo County by less than half the margin that Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Since then, Republicans have invested millions of dollars to persuade Hispanic and working-class voters embittered by Democratic policies.

A similar scenario played out in the state's three most competitive races in neighboring counties. Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz won a decisive victory in the 15th Congressional District. In the other two elections, veteran Democratic incumbents barely held on to their seats.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar narrowly escaped defeat to a political newcomer in the most competitive race of his two-decade career. Cuellar, whose district includes the city of Rio Grande, was indicted this year on bribery and other charges for allegedly accepting $600,000 from companies in Mexico and Azerbaijan. His support for abortion restrictions makes him one of the most conservative Democrats in the House.

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez also narrowly escaped defeat to an opponent he comfortably defeated two years ago.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections:

Media outlets around the world rely on the AP for accurate U.S. election results. Since 1848, the PA has held elections from top to bottom. Support us. Donate to the PA.

Nationally, Black and Latino voters appeared slightly less likely to support Harris than they were for Biden four years ago, according to AP VoteCast data. More than half of Hispanic voters supported Harris, but that figure is slightly lower than the roughly 6 in 10 who supported Biden in 2020. Support for Trump among these groups appears to have increased slightly compared to 2020.

In McAllen, Texas, José Luis Borrego said inflation and the promise of tighter border restrictions pushed him to vote for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time.

I wanted to see change and that’s why I voted for Trump. I voted red. I wouldn't call myself a Republican Borrego, 37, said. He said he voted for Hillary Clinton and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in previous elections.

The entire Borrego family voted for Trump.

We just (made) that choice, because we didn't have any other choice that we felt comfortable with, he said.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he made visits to the area for months during his election campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred. In his Election Day victory speech, Cruz said Hispanic voters were leaving the Democratic Party because of immigration.

They are returning to conservative values ​​that they have never left. They understand something that liberal elites will never understand: There is nothing progressive about open borders, Cruz said. There is nothing Latino about letting criminals go free.

Michael Mireles, director of civic engagement for the political organizing group LUPE Votes, believes Democrats have not sufficiently engaged Hispanic voters on the issues they care about.

I think people on the Democratic side have been very slow to have these conversations with Latino homes and families. Mireles said in Hidalgo County after Election Day.

We can't wait for a big election to have these conversations. At this point, it's too late.

___ Lathan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-reported issues.

___

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's first name and the age of José Luis Borregos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/texas-election-border-house-trump-7b3c5adae15344dcb54f36e25890d1e2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos