Trump will “definitely” strike a trade deal with the UK, says Boris Johnson – as Farage advocates…

Boris Johnson has said Donald Trump will “definitely” strike a trade deal with the UK.



Boris Johnson has claimed Donald Trump will “definitely” strike a trade deal with the UK, amid fears of high tariffs on British exports.

Former Conservative prime minister Mr Johnson said he suspected the Labor government was “too pathetic” to seek a deal with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump's victory has sparked fears of further economic problems in the UK, with the president-elect promising to impose tariffs to boost the US economy.

Nigel Farage, a Trump ally and leader of the right-wing Reform Party, said earlier that the UK should “roll out the red carpet” for the Republican to ensure British exports are not hit by the new US administration.

New Jersey's Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, who knows Mr. Trump well, said Brexit could put Britain in a good position in negotiations with the new president.

Mr Johnson said the strong market reaction to Mr Trump's election showed he was “offering economic hope”.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the former prime minister added: “What about the threat of tariffs on China and others, you say? Well, he said it last time – and ended up striking a free trade deal with Beijing.

“Donald Trump would certainly also do a free trade deal with the UK, although I think the Starmer government is too pathetic to try.”

Earlier on Friday, Britain's Reform leader, Mr Farage, said the UK should “roll out the red carpet” to build bridges with the United States, and insisted relations between the two countries were “repairable”.

He told the PA news agency: “Whether you like Trump or not, that's the important point: in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of defence, in terms of investment, in terms of trade, l “America is our most important relationship.”

Mr Farage later said: “(The) most important thing will be the tariff regime.

“He's talking about imposing 10 percent tariffs on all goods sent to America, and we need to start negotiating quickly to make sure we're not part of that.”

Mr. Trump promised during his campaign that he would tax all goods imported into the United States if he regained the White House, saying he thought “tariff” was “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey's Democratic governor Phil Murphy, who knows Mr Trump personally, offered an optimistic assessment of what the Trump presidency could mean for British exports and pointed the finger at Brexit.

Mr Murphy said: “I'm sure you are concerned about tariffs and bilateral relations. If I had to speculate, I would say there is a route for the UK.

“There is less of a path forward for the EU and NATO. There is a path forward for the UK.”

Mr Murphy added: “He is someone who I think will have sympathy for an entity leaving a bigger club.

“There was a certain relationship here: Brexit and Trump were born in the same year.

“I can't speak for the president, but I think there is deep sympathy for someone who leaves a bureaucracy, who leaves a club.”

But relations between Labor and Mr Trump could be strained by Foreign Secretary David Lammy's previous comments, in which he called President-elect Trump a “sociopath”.

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday demanded Starmer apologize for his comments.

The question does not appear to have arisen during the first conversation between Mr Trump and Keir Starmer.