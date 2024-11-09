LK Advani turns 97, PM Modi says he was dedicated to India's development





File photo | Photo credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who as party president engineered his rise to become a central force in national politics, turned 97 on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi deeming him one one of India's most admired statesmen, dedicated to promoting the country's development. Mr. Modi said this year was even more special as Mr. Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his exceptional service to the nation. Mr Modi and BJP president JP Nadda visited Mr Advani's residence to greet him. “Among India's most admired statesmen, he dedicated himself to promoting India's development. He was always respected for his intelligence and rich ideas. I am fortunate to having received his guidance for many years I pray for his long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who also visited Mr Advani's residence, described him as a legendary statesman and a beacon of Indian politics. He said Mr. Advani's “tireless dedication and visionary leadership left an indelible mark” on the nation's progress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Mr. Advani played an important role in making the BJP a symbol of public welfare through his public service and organizational skills. Under his leadership, the party organization was strengthened and spread far and wide, he added. His work as the country's former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister is extremely inspiring, Mr Shah said. Mr. Advani was the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. He held the position from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998 and 2004 to 2005. Chief ministers and other BJP leaders also hailed Mr Advani's role in the rise of the party.

