US economy could overheat under Donald Trump, warns bond giant Pimco

Pimco, one of the world's largest bond fund managers, has warned that US President-elect Donald Trump's economic plans could lead to an overheating of the economy and a halt to interest rate cuts, which would pose a danger to stocks that soared following his presidential election. victory.

Dan Ivascyn, chief investment officer at Pimco, said U.S. stock markets could undergo a reversal after rising sharply following the emphatic victory of Republican candidates. The S&P and Nasdaq Composite indexes both hit new record highs this week on anticipation of tax cuts, easing regulations and tariffs.

But such stimulus policies, in an already very dynamic American economy, can potentially have an impact on inflation, he warned.

It's not as simple and easy as a simple one-way stimulus trade where risk assets should rejoice, Ivascyn told the Financial Times.

You have to be a little careful what you wish for, he says. With U.S. inflation still stuck above the Federal Reserve's target, there is some risk that some of this exuberance will spill over into both inflation expectations and actual inflation.

He said Trump's policies come at a time when there is already positive growth momentum and could lead to this overheating.

Ivascyns' comments echo concerns among some other investors and strategists that the reaction to this week's election results in riskier asset classes is at odds with the potential for higher inflation and a prolonged period of restrictive monetary policy. Expectations about the direction of U.S. interest rates have been a key driver of U.S. markets in recent years.

While the S&P 500 rose more than 4% this week, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gain this year, Trump's victory also pushed bitcoin to record highs and pushed bonds from junk to dismiss the premium paid by poor quality borrowers. issuing Treasury debt at its lowest level in 17 years.

However, government bonds were initially sold off heavily earlier this week on expectations of higher inflation, although the 10-year Treasury has since recouped those losses after Fed Chairman Jay Powell said it was too early to know what the substance of Trump's policies would be.

Although he did not expect massive inflation, Ivascyn said Trump's policies could support long-term growth and warned that we could certainly return to a point where the Fed becomes a little worried and the market is starting to price some of the reductions. .

So we think that means: be a little careful with valuations of risky assets, he said.

The central bank has already begun to slow the pace of monetary policy easing following a string of strong economic data in recent weeks, despite a weak jobs report in October distorted by strikes and hurricanes.

He cut rates by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday to a target range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent, after making a giant half-point cut as recently as September, the first reduction since 2020.

Market prices this week indicated that traders also began reducing their bets on Fed easing for 2025 and now anticipate less than a percentage point of reductions by the end of next year.

Ivascyn said the bar would be high for another rate hike, speaking before the Fed's announcement, but that a more realistic scenario would simply see them suspended for much longer than people think.

That would not be a favorable scenario for the commercial real estate market, he said. This could pose problems for some of these sectors which have rallied more recently in hopes of central bank rate cuts.

Yet even before central bank policymakers need to intervene, Ivascyn pointed out that markets often do the heavy lifting for the Fed, meaning they could begin to price in a change in the Fed's outlook. inflation and rates without the intervention of the central bank. the bank must report this.

At some point, bets on rising inflation and high interest rates could drive Treasury yields so high that they compete with stocks as an attractive investment, dampening their appeal, Ivascyn said.

There are practical limits to rising rates before they start to negatively impact risky assets, which could lead to a reversal of this positive market sentiment and positive economic momentum, he said. -he declared.

The markets will be a sort of governor.

