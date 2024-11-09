AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning coalition for 2024





WASHINGTON (AP) Big changes within small groups and small changes within large groups helped propel Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The Republican candidate won by retaining his traditional coalition of white voters, voters without college degrees and older voters, while making crucial gains among younger voters and black and Hispanic men, according to AP VoteCast, an in-depth survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide. .

Her Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, made small gains, particularly among white men with college degrees living in urban areas, but that was not enough to offset her losses elsewhere.

Trump increased his share of the youth vote

Younger voters made up a larger part of Trump's coalition than four years ago.

This happened because Trump won just over half of voters over 45, while Harris won about the same share among voters under 45. But older voters make up a larger share of the electorate than younger ones and that has worked to Trump's advantage. About 6 in 10 voters in the 2024 presidential election were over 45.

He retained roughly the same share of older voters as he did in the 2020 presidential election against President Joe Biden, but he also made small but significant gains among younger voters. In the last election, he won 4 out of 10 voters under 45. In this election, he won almost half.

Looking at the youngest voters, those between 18 and 29, Trump significantly increased his share of the youth vote. Nearly half, 46%, voted for him over Harris, up from 36% in the last election.

Trump won among voters without a college degree

About 6 in 10 Trump voters did not have a college degree, compared to about half of Harris voters.

The majority of voters in this election did not have a college degree, and most of these non-college voters supported Trump. He won 55 percent of voters without a college degree, compared to about 4 in 10 who chose Harris. This represents a decline for Democrats in 2020, with Biden tied with Trump among voters without a college degree, receiving 47% of their votes to Trump's 51%.

Trump's gains among non-college voters came primarily from non-white men without college degrees, as well as younger voters without college degrees. But he also appealed to more non-white women without college degrees compared to the last election.

Harris maintained Biden's level of support among college graduates, who made up 44% of overall voters. A majority of college-educated voters supported Harris, and about 4 in 10 voted for Trump. But this was not enough since she failed to attract the same share of voters without a university degree.

Trump won white voters while making inroads with black and Hispanic voters

This year, Trump's coalition was majority white, just like in 2020. But it was more diverse than four years ago because of the gains he made with relatively small groups.

White voters made up about three-quarters of the electorate, and they didn't change significantly nationally, with roughly the same share of people voting for Trump as in 2020. He may have made slight made inroads with black and Latino voters, and each group made up about 1 in 10 voters in this election.

Nationally, about 8 in 10 black voters supported Harris. But that's down from about 9 in 10 in the last presidential election who came out for Biden. And although Harris won more than half of Hispanic voters, that figure was down slightly from the 6 out of 10 votes Biden won.

Trump increased his share of young black men, which helped carve out a place in a key Democratic voting group. About 3 in 10 black men under 45 voted for Trump, about double the share he received in 2020. Young Latinos, especially young Latino men, were more open to Trump than they were were in 2020. About half of Latino men under 45 voted for Harris, compared to about 6 in 10 who went for Biden.

Harris narrowly won the suburbs, but Trump increased the rural vote

Like four years ago, Trump drew more strength from rural areas than his Democratic opponent.

Nearly half of voters, or 45%, say they live in the suburbs. About half of those voters voted for Harris, while 46% chose Trump. Trump won about 6 in 10 voters living in small towns or rural communities, while Harris won about 6 in 10 urban voters. Those numbers roughly matched the support garnered in the 2020 election.

Education was also a factor here. Trump made slight gains among urban voters without college degrees, as well as nonwhite voters in urban communities and rural areas. It also attracted slightly more white men without college degrees in urban areas: about 6 in 10 supported it, up from about half in 2020.

These Trump gains among urban voters, however, were offset by Harris' improvement over Biden with college-educated white men living in urban areas. She won about two-thirds of that group, compared to about half for Biden in 2020.

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of more than 120,000 voters was conducted over eight days and ended when polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files; self-identified registered voters using NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population; and self-identified registered voters selected from non-probability online panels. The margin of sampling error for all voters is estimated at plus or minus 0.4 percentage points. Find more details about the AP VoteCasts methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

