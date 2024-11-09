Erdoan calls on EU to restart Turkey's accession process





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has called on European Union leaders to restart his country's stalled accession process, saying there is no reasonable explanation for the deadlock in the process. the official Anadolu news agency reported. Erdoan, speaking at the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Budapest, spoke of the importance of Turkey's membership in the EU for the peace and security of Europe following a broad range of challenges, including Russian aggression. There is no reasonable explanation for blocking the accession process of a candidate country like Trkiye, which has made a significant contribution to the prosperity and security of the continent for years, Erdoan said, recalling that Turkey has the second largest army in NATO, after that. of the United States. The election earlier this week of Republican candidate Donald Trump as US president fueled concerns about the threat Russia poses to Europe and whether the new US administration will let Europe alone in its support of Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. in the country. Erdoan also requested support for Turkey's EU accession process during personal meetings with EU leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who met Erdoan in Budapest on Thursday, wrote on X that it was good to meet the Turkish president and expressed her hope for strengthening the EU-Turkey partnership. It was a pleasure meeting you at the EPC, @RTErdogan. A stronger EU-Trkiye partnership will benefit our shared region. We can defend peace, prosperity and security across borders. And this will benefit our people. Let's work on this closely in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/8v2Laheqic – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 7, 2024 Turkey was granted formal EU candidate country status in 1999 and membership negotiations were launched in 2005, with Turkey working to align its laws and policies with EU standards. However, progress has been blocked for several reasons, including concerns over human rights, democratic governance and the unresolved Cyprus dispute. Tensions between Turkey and the EU escalated after an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016, with the subsequent political crackdown causing concern in European capitals. As a result, EU accession negotiations have been frozen in recent years. Despite these challenges, Turkey remains officially a candidate for EU membership. The European Commission has published itsannual report on Turkey at the end of October, recognizing that there are serious concerns about the continued deterioration of democratic standards, the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights in Turkey during the period under review. The overall human rights situation in the country has not improved and remains a matter of concern, the report said.

