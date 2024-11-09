Ferguson and other Washington Democrats prepare for new era of confrontations with Trump – Washington State Standard





After suing the Trump administration nearly 100 times as attorney general, Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson has an idea of ​​what the next four years might look like.

Ferguson said Thursday that he and his team spent the last year preparing for the prospect of another Trump presidency, which became a reality this week when Donald Trump was elected to a second term.

We didn't wake up yesterday thinking, “Oh my God, there's a Trump administration coming.” We have to prepare for it, Ferguson told reporters at a news conference. There has been a lot of work over many, many months on the part of my team to prepare this.

That preparation included reading the entire 2025 Project, a nearly 1,000-page national conservative policy playbook embraced by Trump supporters, speaking with other Democratic attorneys general, and quickly catching up with his successor, Nick Brown , who won his election this week.

Trump will take office on January 20, 2025. Ferguson and Brown will be sworn in to their new jobs on January 15.

During the first Trump administration, Ferguson sued the federal government 99 times, including 36 cases led by Washington state. Those cases challenged Trump's Muslim travel ban, his decision to revoke student visas for international students during the pandemic and a host of environmental rollbacks. Washington lost only three of those cases.

He said Thursday he couldn't talk about specific actions attorneys general or governors' offices might take because it would depend on what exactly they're fighting against.

Ferguson said he is particularly concerned that the federal government is limiting access to reproductive health care, removing protections for LGBTQ+ residents, and eliminating Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that protects immigrants who arrive in the states -United as children without legal authorization for expulsion.

Attorney General-elect Nick Brown speaks at a Washington State Democratic Party mobilization event on November 3. (Laurel Demkovich/Washington State Standard)

Washington already has many state protections in place in these areas, but Brown said his team will be ready for anything.

We will be prepared for any eventuality and will do everything in our power to defend the rights of Washingtonians, the people of this great state, and to ensure that when there is an illegal action, we will look very closely at whether we can bring a case, Brown said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee called Ferguson and Brown the best duo to defend Washington state.

Whatever happened in the presidential race, it won't bring us down, Inslee said. We will not be slowed down in our efforts to obtain justice for our people.

But their fight will not be without challenges.

In the same way that Washington officials may be more willing to clash with the Trump administration than they were in 2017, Ferguson said Trump's team is also likely better prepared and will be less careless in the way in which it will implement certain executive actions.

There are also more conservative nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court than in 2017, which could make the task more difficult, he said.

And if Republicans win majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, leaders in Washington will need to carefully review the legislation passed to ensure it is legal and does not violate any state laws. 'State.

There are also many things that Trump could legally do that Washington could not challenge, Ferguson said. He said his team tries to be disciplined in choosing which lawsuits to file against the federal government, which is part of the reason for its success.

Ultimately, Ferguson said he hoped he was overprepared.

I pray that the things we talked about don't come true. If this team never had to file a single lawsuit against the Trump administration, no one would be happier than me, Ferguson said. But I'm not naive.

Although Brown is concerned about the next presidential administration, he emphasized that many issues that matter to Washingtonians are determined at the state or local level. For example, Washington has some of the best state-level protections for reproductive rights and the environment, he said.

It is also possible that the federal government under Trump will attempt to withhold or reduce federal funding to states that do not follow certain policy guidelines.

If the Trump administration did so illegally, Ferguson said Washington would be prepared to retaliate in court.

State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti noted in a statement Thursday that withholding federal funds from states was characterized as a coercive tactic in the Project 2025 plan.

