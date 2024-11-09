Politics
Turkish authorities ban screening of LGBTQI-themed film “Queer”
Local authorities in Turkey's Istanbul Metropolitan Province on Thursday banned the screening of the LGBTQI-themed film “Queer,” fearing it would endanger public peace and security.
A screening of “Queer,” a film directed by Italian director Luca Guadagnino and starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, was scheduled to open a film festival in Istanbul's Kadikoy district on Thursday. The festival was organized by Mubi, an international streaming platform and film production and distribution company.
Mubi canceled the entire festival, noting that “this ban does not only target a single film but also undermines the very essence and purpose of the festival.”
In a statement shared on X, Mubi announced that the Kadikoy district governor's office informed them of the ban hours before the festival began.
“The decision states that the film is banned on the grounds that it contains provocative content likely to endanger public peace, with the ban imposed for security reasons,” Mubi wrote.
“We believe this ban constitutes a direct restriction on art and freedom of expression,” Mubi added.
The Kadikoy district governor's office has not made a public statement on the ban and did not respond to VOA's inquiry as of this article's publication.
Increase in anti-LGBTQI+ discourse
The Turkish government has toughened its rhetoric towards its LGBTQI+ community in recent years, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly calling its members “perverts” or “deviants”.
Authorities have banned pride marches nationwide since 2015, citing security concerns. At least 15 people were arrested in Istanbul in June for participating in a pride rally.
Yldz Tar, editor-in-chief of the LGBTQI news portal KaosGL, does not find the ban surprising given the government's anti-LGBTQI stance.
“The reason for banning 'Queer' is of course that it is a film about LGBTI+ people. When you try to organize an LGBTI+ themed event in Turkey since 2015, you already encounter such bans,” Tar told VOA.
Tar noted that the Kadikoy District Governor's Office banned the screening of another film, “Pride”, as part of Pride Month events in June 2023.
The Istanbul festival, which was scheduled to take place November 7-10, included a variety of film screenings, lectures and performances. According to Mubi, tickets for the festival were sold out several days in advance.
Tar considers Mubi's decision to cancel the festival after the ban as “an important and valuable message” and argues that the platform's decision should be exemplary.
“If LGBTI+ themed films are being so openly censored at this point, then festivals and the world of culture and arts need to raise a very strong voice against this censorship,” Tar said.
Academic and film critic Yeim Burul also considers the ban imposed by the district governor as censorship.
“We are talking about unacceptable censorship here. It is really absurd that a district governor would make such decisions to prevent a film from reaching the public,” Burul told VOA.
“As adults, we can decide which film we can watch or not. Such festivals are already organized for those above 18 years of age and tickets are sold in this way,” Burul added.
The 2024 film “Queer,” with a screenplay adapted from William S. Burroughs' 1985 novel, tells the story of an American expat living in Mexico City in the 1950s who forms an intimate connection with a younger man.
In October, Mubi acquired the rights to distribute the film in several territories, including Turkey, India, the United Kingdom, Germany and Latin America.
Reactions
Several rights groups and organizations reacted to the screening ban.
According to the LGBTI+ Rights Commission of the Istanbul branch of the Human Rights Association, the ban is “a continuation of the criminalization of LGBTI+ people.”
In an article on is a signatory.
The Actors Union of Türkiye called the ban “a clear application of censorship.”
“The duty of art and artists is to broaden the horizons of societies and offer them new perspectives while telling their own stories,” the union said in a statement published on X. The union also recalled that the law on freedom of expression protects artistic activities. in Türkiye.
