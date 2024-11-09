With Trump returning to the White House, what will happen to his trials?





United States President-elect Donald Trump has won a resounding victory on several fronts. He will govern comfortably with a likely majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, with little or no opposition from Republican members of Congress.

Having reshaped the U.S. federal judiciary, and particularly the Supreme Court, as he saw fit during his first term, he now has the opportunity to consolidate that judicial legacy for decades to come.

But he is also the first current or former president to be criminally convicted. As with many things for Trump, this is uncharted territory.

Until Election Day, the then-former president faced spending decades behind bars. The two federal indictments against Trump will disappear either before or shortly after his inauguration. Even if Trump can't wave a magic wand in the two cases in state court, his chances of having to govern from prison are slim.

Federal affairs

The two federal cases are the easiest to get out of Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith special counsel for the two cases against Trump for his efforts to undermine the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency in 2021.

In June and July 2023, Trump was charged with dozens of crimes for retaining classified documents after leaving the White House. During an often lengthy and confusing pretrial proceeding, the judge first postponed and then dismissed the case entirely on July 15, 2024. Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, ruled that Smith's appointment was unconstitutional . The decision is under appeal.

On August 1, 2023, Smith charged Trump with four crimes related to federal election interference in connection with events prior to and occurring on January 6, 2021. Trump's lawyers argued that he was immune from prosecution because he had acted in his official capacity as president. The Supreme Court stepped in and raised the bar for prosecuting presidents.

As an ideological concern, the Court ruled that presidents have absolute immunity for their primary constitutional powers and presumptive immunity for all other official acts. The case was remanded to the trial court to determine whether the charges should be partially or fully dismissed.

Shortly before the 2024 election, Trump reiterated that he would lay off [Smith] within two seconds. This will be one of the first things covered. There is no constitutional or legal impediment to a president ordering the attorney general to dismiss federal charges against a president.

Maybe it doesn't have to come to that. A 1973 memorandum from the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), located within the U.S. Department of Justice, argued against prosecuting a sitting president. Confirming its Watergate-era findings, another OLC memorandum from 2000 clearly stated:

[T]The indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president would unconstitutionally undermine the ability of the executive branch to carry out its constitutionally assigned functions.

Smith has already indicated he will likely discontinue the cases.

The same reasoning was used by former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller in the 2019 investigation into Trump and his associates regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. In deciding not to pursue criminal charges against Trump, then-President, the Mueller report relied on this memo.

The cases of Georgia and New York

Trump has no formal authority over lawsuits against the state once he assumes the presidency.

The Georgia case involves numerous charges, including a racketeering indictment in connection with the 2020 election. The case hit a snag when prosecutor Fani Willis was accused of having a financial conflict of interest in due to the hiring of Nathan Wade, with whom she had a relationship, as a special prosecutor in the case.

Trump and some of the other defendants attempted to have Willis disqualified, a motion that was denied by the Georgia courts. The decision is being appealed and oral arguments are scheduled for December 5, 2024. The trial proceedings are suspended pending the outcome of the appeal.

If Trump were convicted, he could appeal to a Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, appointed by the state's Republican governor.

Trump was convicted in a case of falsifying business records in the so-called hush money case involving a former adult film star. After a six-week trial in which Trump was held in contempt of court twice, it took less than two days for a unanimous Manhattan jury to return a guilty verdict on the 34 charges brought against him by the prosecutor of the Manhattan district. Trump's lawyers successfully delayed his sentencing hearing, now set for November 26, 2024. His sentence could range from a fine to prison time.

If Trump had lost the 2024 election, he would have been sentenced in New York on November 26, and perhaps later in Georgia, if convicted.

Now that he has won his case, his lawyers say the charges should be dropped (a hearing is set for November 12). If that doesn't work, they could rely on the untested argument that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution prevents state courts from convicting an elected president. If Judge Juan Merchan rules against Trump, he will have the opportunity to appeal, including all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The most likely scenario is that Merchan will apply the spirit of the OLC legal memorandum. While this technically only applies to sitting presidents and binds only federal agencies, the demands of a president-elect make it plausible that Trump's hearing or punishment be postponed at least until he resigns or until the end of his term in 2029.

The defendants of January 6

Trump's victory didn't just give him a temporary reprieve from criminal sanctions. Given his past statements about what happened on January 6, 2021, he could also agree to pardon those who have been convicted or still face prosecution for the storming of the Capitol. Initial requests to delay sentencing until after Trump's inauguration have already been filed.

This would once again be a first in the history of the United States.

