US indicts three people for Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump

Three people have been charged with being instructed by Iran to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump and others before Election Day, the Justice Department announced Friday, months after Trump, the target of two unrelated assassination attempts, claimed there were death threats coming from Iran.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, were each charged with murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire and money laundering conspiracy, the police said. DOJ.

Rivera and Loadhol, residents of Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York, respectively, were arrested, although Shakeri remains at large and is believed to be in Iran, according to the agency.

In interviews with law enforcement, Shakeri allegedly claimed to have been tasked with surveilling and assassinating targets for the Iranian military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and used Rivera and Loadholt to assassinate targets. help carry out monitoring.

In September, Iranian officials asked Shakeri to focus on surveillance and ultimately the assassination of Trump and told Shakeri that Iran had already spent a lot of money doing so, according to an indictment unveiled Friday.

The IRGC then tasked Shakeri with developing a plan to assassinate Trump in October, although Shakeri told the FBI he intended to do so.

Shakeri said the IRGC also offered him $500,000 to surveil and assassinate two Jewish American citizens in New York, while also being tasked with targeting Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka.

There are few actors in the world that pose as serious a threat to U.S. national security as Iran, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the charges.

Shakeri was also charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to violate sanctions against the Iranian government. He faces a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts, the DOJ said. Rivera and Loadholt face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

In a social media post in September, Trump claimed there were serious threats to his life from Iran. His campaign announced that he had been briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Iran's real and specific threats of assassination. Intelligence officials have indicated that coordinated attacks against Trump have intensified in recent months, according to his campaign. In July, Trump was targeted by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight shots in the direction of Trump before Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service. The agency reportedly increased security around Trump that same month, after the Secret Service became aware of threats against Trump from Iran. Trump was the target of another assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September, but no shots were fired. Ryan Routh was arrested by police shortly after fleeing the scene.

