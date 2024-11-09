Takes victory and Imran Khan





With Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US elections, discussions have emerged regarding the possible effects on Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Given Trump's success, many are wondering whether his presidency could bring relief to Imran Khan and the PTI. This question touches on several areas where Trump's policies may align or contrast with Imran Khan's approach.

First, personal relations between Trump and Khan have been relatively positive. During Trump's first term, they collaborated on issues such as the Afghan crisis and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump's reception to Khan in 2019 in Washington was warm, highlighting a base of respect that could continue to benefit the PTI.

Both leaders also advocate for an independent foreign policy. Trump's “America First” approach aligns with Imran Khan's vision of prioritizing Pakistan's self-reliance. Under Khan, Pakistan has adopted neutral positions on issues such as the Afghan conflict, tensions between the United States and China, and relations with Russia, avoiding involvement in foreign conflicts.

However, Trump's human rights record could be a limitation. Known for prioritizing strategic interests over human rights, he is unlikely to focus on Pakistan's internal issues unless they intersect with US concerns. Given the May 9 attacks on military installations and the resulting crackdown on PTI leaders, international bodies like Amnesty International have sounded the alarm, but Trump may not prioritize these concerns .

Additionally, Trump's view of democracy tends toward authoritarianism, and he admires leaders like Putin and Kim Jong-un. This perspective echoes the United States' historical tendency to work with stable, authoritarian regimes in Pakistan. As long as the Pakistani government aligns with US strategic interests, the Trump administration is unlikely to intervene in favor of Imran Khan or the PTI.

Ultimately, U.S. policy toward Pakistan will likely remain anchored in regional security and counterterrorism interests, particularly with regard to Afghanistan and the U.S.-Pakistan rivalry. China. Imran Khan's political fate is unlikely to depend on Trump's support, with US attention focused on its own strategic objectives.

AKIF ULLAH KHAN,

Islamabad.

