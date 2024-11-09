Trump will go soft on Britain over Brexit





Mr. Trump is expected to move quickly on trade policy after being sworn in at the White House in January, as he views it as a key negotiating tool with America's trading partners. China is expected to bear the brunt of Mr. Trump's trade war. The Republican president-elect has promised to impose 60% tariffs on China, reflecting his view that U.S. manufacturers have been unfairly undercut. However, Mr Trump has also made clear in the past that he views the EU as an adversary. He told CBS News in 2018: I think the European Union is an enemy, because of what it does to us on trade. Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but it's an enemy… From a business point of view, they really took advantage of us. Having a Labor government could complicate things. Mr Trump used to work with Conservative prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson. » said Mr. Murphy. Whether or not there is political bias, I can't say. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's potential working relationship with Mr Trump came under pressure last month when the Trump campaign accused the Labor Party of blatant foreign interference in the US election. Mr Trump's campaign filed a federal complaint after 100 Labor activists traveled to the United States to help the Democratic campaign. In October, Mr. Trump's former Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, told the Telegraph that the episode would certainly not improve US-UK relations if Mr. Trump won the presidency. Mr. Murphy was speaking during a five-day economic mission to the United Kingdom aimed at strengthening ties and boosting international investment between the United Kingdom and New Jersey. He said trading relations between the UK and individual states should be resilient to possible future disruption. The United Kingdom is New Jersey's second largest trading partner in the world. Britain signed a memorandum of understanding with the state in 2021 to agree trade mechanisms. Mr. Murphy said he was exploring all options to see whether the state of New Jersey could come up with its own policy response to Mr. Trump's trade tariffs. Separately, Goldman Sachs said UK stocks are expected to perform better than their European markets under Trump's presidency. In a note to clients, analyst Lilia Peytavin said: The FTSE 100 appears relatively better positioned than other European stock indices in the face of the implications of Trump's election. Indeed, 30% of the FTSE 100's revenue comes from the United States, where companies are likely to benefit from Mr Trump's promised corporate tax cuts.

