Donald Trump asks Robert Lighthizer, a great protectionist, to lead American trade policy

Robert Lighthizer, who was U.S. Trade Representative when Donald Trump launched his trade war with China, has been asked to return to the role as the president-elect begins assembling his cabinet team.

Several people familiar with discussions within the Trump transition team said Lighthizer was asked to return to his role even as he pushed for a different position, including commerce secretary.

Lighthizer had also expressed interest in the Treasury secretary job, but that position will most likely be offered to a financier, with contenders including hedge fund managers Scott Bessent and John Paulson.

The possibility of an arch-protectionist being reappointed to a central trade role is likely to raise concerns in Beijing, as well as among America's trade allies, given Lighthizer's influence during Trump's trade wars during of his first term. Trump has pledged to impose high tariffs on all imports into the United States, particularly on Chinese goods.

Trump had considered Lighthizer for Commerce secretary, but people familiar with personnel discussions said the president-elect was more likely to offer the job to Linda McMahon, the billionaire co-chair of the presidential transition team of Trump.

Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia congressman who is the top Democrat on the influential House Budget Committee and a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee that oversees commerce, said he would welcome Lighthizer's nomination .

When Bob Lighthizer was USTR, I worked with him on the [US-Mexico-Canada Agreement]Boyle said. He was bipartisan in his approach and is well respected on both sides of the aisle. [political] aisle.

It is not yet known whether Lighthizer will accept the position. He did not respond to requests for comment. A Trump spokesperson also did not immediately respond.

Robert O'Brien, who served as national security adviser in the first Trump administration and was considered a candidate to return to that role or become secretary of state, told private sector clients this week that he would not join not the administration, one person said. familiar with the decision.

Lighthizer was highly regarded by Trump and was one of the few high-level officials not to face his wrath during Trump's first term.

As Trump's trade czar, he presided over a turbulent time for global trade as the administration repeatedly hit its major trading partners, including allies, with high levies and tariffs on goods. billions of dollars in imports.

A former lawyer for the U.S. steel industry, he frequently clashed with the Geneva-based World Trade Organization, which oversees international trade disputes, calling it a boondoggle that had failed America.

His appointment would also signal problems for Nippon Steel, the Japanese company that has proposed acquiring US Steel for $15 billion. Trump has signaled his opposition to the deal, but Lighthizer would almost certainly argue in favor of blocking the acquisition.

Lighthizer spent three decades as an attorney at the Wall Street law firm Skadden Arps, where he fought imports from China on behalf of the U.S. steel industry, including U.S. Steel. In the early 2000s, he helped persuade the George W. Bush administration to impose tariffs on steel imports to protect American industry.

During his previous tenure as trade representative, Washington moved away from trade deals driven by commercial interests and instead focused on measures to relocate manufacturing and protect American workers. Despite this, Lighthizer reached limited trade agreements with China and Japan and updated the United States' agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Writing in the Financial Times just before the US election, Lighthizer blamed free trade for the loss of US manufacturing jobs and called the US trade deficit alarming. Faced with a system that is seriously failing our country, Trump decided that action was necessary, he wrote.

