MAKI respects the measures taken by Prabowo not to review the name of the KPK leader sent by Jokowi







Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto will not withdraw the name of the leadership candidate (Capim) KPK the results of the selection of the panel formed during the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) respects Prabowo's steps. “In my opinion, the option chosen by Pak Prabowo is what I mean by executing the decision of the Constitutional Court because it authorizes it. So the two steps proposed to the president are to form a committee and forward it to the DPR, well, Pak Prabowo handed it over I respect the steps taken by Pak Prabowo to only take the option that gave way “To the DPR, Mr. Prabowo, take back what Mr. Jokowi,” MAKI coordinator Boyamin Saiman told reporters, Friday (8/11/2024). Boyamin said Prabowo's decision reduced the risk that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) would lose if it was sued before the trial regarding the determination of the suspect. He said he was only defending the Corruption Eradication Commission's efforts to eradicate corruption. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “This means that I hope that this position will ensure that the Corruption Eradication Committee is not vulnerable, so that the eradication of corruption in the future will be very easy to challenge and defeat,” said Boyamin. “But at least the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is now strong if it is authorized by Pak Prabowo, so the risk of being prosecuted for defeat becomes low or even minimal, perhaps non-existent “That was my goal and I think it was achieved,” he added. KPK Chief Selection Will Not Be Repeated Previously, Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Yusril Ihza Mahendra explained that President Prabowo Subianto would not withdraw the name of the KPK chief selected as a result of the committee selection formed during the era of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Yusril calls this a middle way. “This is a middle way so that Article 30 of the Corruption Eradication Commission Law is respected and the decision of the Constitutional Court is also respected,” Yusril said in a written statement on Friday (11 /8). He said Prabowo was taking the middle path to avoid a vacuum in the KPK leadership. The term of the current KPK leadership will end in December 2024. Yusril said that the government is aware that Article 30 of the Corruption Eradication Committee Law makes the selection process of KPK leaders take approximately 6 to 6 months. Meanwhile, he said, Decision 112/PUU-XX/2022 of the Constitutional Court (MK) stipulates that changing the term of office of KPK leaders to 5 years means that the selection or recruitment of the KPK leadership for the next period will be carried out by the President and the DPR for the period 2024-2029. Yusril said that the DPR RI leadership sent a letter to President Prabowo, basically asking whether the names of the candidates proposed during the Jokowi era would be withdrawn or not. President Prabowo, according to Yusril, responded to the DPR's letter and stated that he agreed with the names of the KPK Capim and Cadevas. “God willing, this middle path can overcome the possibility of a vacuum in the KPK leadership that will end at the end of next December,” he said. (fas/jbr)

