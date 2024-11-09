Politics
Erdoan hopes Trump will end war in Middle East and Ukraine
Reuters and English wall
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his expectations for US President-elect Donald Trump on November 8, expressing confidence in his ability to “end” the ongoing Israeli genocide in Palestine, as well as the Russian war. in Ukraine.
Erdoğan hopes Trump will tell Israel to stop war
Erdoğan said he hoped Trump would tell Israel to “stop” its war efforts, suggesting a good start would end U.S. military support for Israel.
“Trump made promises to end conflicts… We want that promise to be kept and Israel to be told to 'stop,'” Erdoğan told reporters on a flight home from Budapest, according to an official press release.
“Mr. Trump, by cutting off arms support to Israel, could be a good start to ending Israeli aggression on Palestinian and Lebanese lands,” he was quoted as saying.
Turkey has fiercely criticized Israeli offensives in the Palestinian territory of Gaza and Lebanon, cut off trade with Israel and asked to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court. Israel strongly denies accusations of genocide.
Trump's presidency will seriously affect the political and military balances in the Middle East region, Erdoğan said, adding that continuing current US policies would deepen the impasse in the region and expand the conflict.
Erdoğan sees easy end to Ukraine war if Trump takes solutions-based approach
The war in Ukraine could easily end if the US administration under Trump adopts a solutions-based approach, the Turkish president said on November 8.
“We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the issue from a solutions-based perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy and agreement will open the door to peace, not guns, bombs and conflict,” Erdoğan said.
He added in an interview with journalists upon his return from Budapest that efforts by Western countries, led by the United States, to end the war in Ukraine would accelerate a solution to the conflict.
Trump said during his election campaign that he could bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but gave few details on how he would seek to end Europe's largest ground war since the Second World War.
President Joe Biden's administration has provided significant support to Ukraine throughout the war, in the form of significant heavy weapons, as well as extensive financial and security assistance.
While supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, condemning its invasion by Russia and providing military support, NATO member Turkey has also opposed Western sanctions against Russia, with which it maintains important relationships in the fields of defence, energy and tourism.
Since March, Turkey has called for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and offered mediation, saying the conflict's negative impact on the world must be mitigated.
“We are a country that has succeeded in bringing both sides together at the same table. We have done it many times and can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and “We will continue to do so,” he added. “Erdoğan said.
Erdogan is alone among NATO leaders in holding regular talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and he hosted talks between Moscow and kyiv in 2022, positioning Turkey as a natural facilitator of future peace talks.
With a view to restoring relations, Erdoğan invites Trump to visit Turkey
President Erdoğan also sought to repair strained ties between Turkey and the United States by inviting Trump to visit him, and said the president-elect spoke very positively about Turkey in a phone call.
Trump's election victory this week was generally greeted enthusiastically in NATO member Turkey, with markets rallying and some officials cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the new U.S. economic policy.
Erdoğan told reporters he hoped Trump would accept the invitation.
He said he hoped a visit would strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the United States and lead to a relationship “different from that of the previous (Trump's) term,” when clashes over a number of issues took place. led Washington to impose punitive tariffs that hurt the Turkish economy.
“We had a heartfelt call with Mr. Trump while he was at a family dinner (that included) Elon Musk and Musk's child,” Erdoğan said of the Nov. 6 call, according to a official Turkish press release.
“He had very nice things to say about Turkey and the coming period. We invited him to our country. I hope he will accept…”
Ankara's cooperation with the Trump White House could also help resolve regional crises, Erdoğan added.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden did not visit Turkey during his term and Erdoğan's planned visit to the White House earlier this year failed with little explanation, underscoring cold relations.
While Erdoğan and Trump enjoyed closer personal ties during Trump's 2017-21 presidential term, it was also a period of strained bilateral relations due to disputes over Washington's ties to Kurdish fighters in Syria and ties to 'Ankara with Moscow.
An official from Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) told Reuters that Ankara expects the Trump administration to be more flexible and understand its security needs, especially against the Party Workers of Kurdistan (PKK) banned in Syria and Iraq.
Trump's tense first term
Following Trump's election victory, the Turkish lira hit its highest level in weeks, while shares of Istanbul.XU100 have since risen more than 5%.
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on November 7 that he expected Trump to lower tariffs on Turkish steel and textile exports, even though Trump has promised to impose tariffs. 10% customs duty on all imported products.
The aftermath of clashes between Turkey and the United States during Trump's first term, when Washington was angered by Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile defense system and the imprisonment of American citizens, including a pastor , are still being felt.
Turkey's economy has borne the brunt of strains, including higher tariffs on metal imports imposed by Trump in 2018, contributing to the first in a series of sterling currency crises that triggered years of galloping inflation.
Tensions rose in 2019 when Turkey launched an incursion against a Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara calls a terrorist group but is a U.S. ally against Islamic State.
At the time, Trump threatened to “totally destroy and wipe out” Turkey's economy over the operation. He sent Erdoğan a letter saying: “You do not want to be responsible for the massacre of thousands of people, and I do not want to be responsible for the destruction of the Turkish economy – and I will. »
In the same letter, Trump told Erdoğan not to be a “tough guy” or a “fool.”
Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and director of the Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy (EDAM), said Ankara would likely be satisfied with a Trump victory in the short term, which would make it easier to open dialogue after the years of impasse around Biden.
But broader foreign policy differences on issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Syria could still become thorny in the long term, he added.
“Ankara will attempt to create an agenda to reset Turkish-US relations. This could easily turn into a more transactional relationship that Trump could buy into,” he said. “What the United States will expect from Turkey in such a relationship needs to be clarified.”
|
