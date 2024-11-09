A look back at Shropshire in the 2010s, including Elton John in Shrewsbury





David Cameron, George Osborne, Sir Keir Starmer, Barack Obama, virtually every economist, the entire City of London and the City of London, the international financial establishment, the majority of MPs, the House of Lords, the firmament of television, radio and entertainment, Hugh Grant, Donald Tusk, Jean Paul Juncker… Just a few of those who didn't think Brexit it was a good idea. And then, on the other side, there was Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and, it seems, Vladimir Putin. Who did British voters side with? Well, we all know the answer to that question. On June 23, 2016, the British people caused an earthquake when, against all expectations, they voted to leave the European Union after 43 years. Across the UK as a whole, the result was quite close, with 52 per cent voting to leave and 48 per cent voting to remain. Brexit in Shropshire Across Shropshire, sentiment among Brexit supporters was strong. In Telford and Wrekin the Leave-Remain proportion was 63 per cent to 37 per cent. In the rest of Shropshire it was 57 per cent to 43 per cent. This meant that Shropshire had been on a Eurosceptic journey since the first referendum in 1975, when voters in the county had been significantly more enthusiastic about the then Common Market than the rest of the country. At the time, 72 percent of Salopians voted to remain, compared to the rest of the country. national figure of 67 percent. The Brexit referendum triggered years of political turmoil. SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 23/11/2017 Workers' boots and clothes hang on the gates of AGA on Wellington Rd, Coalbrookdale, Telford, as it closes its doors for the last time after 309 years. Embattled Prime Minister Theresa May thought she would strengthen her position by calling a general election, but this backfired and she found herself in a weaker position. Things hung in the balance until the general election in December 2019, when new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who campaigned with the slogan Get Brexit Done, won a decisive victory. On the subject of important votes, September 2014 saw Scotland go to the polls on the question of independence. The result was 55 percent in favor of remaining in the UK. Once again, this was not the end of the debate. Every decade has one or more particularly memorable years, and for the second decade of the 21st century, it's 2012 that will long be remembered. London 2012 Olympics and Shrewsbury Town advance to League One This brought Britain to a double celebration in 2012, with the Olympic and Paralympic Games being held in London, as well as various events in Shropshire and across the country to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/2024/11/08/a-look-back-at-shropshire-in-the-2010s-including-elton-john-in-shrewsbury/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos