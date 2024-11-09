At Maharashtra rallies, PM Modi accuses Congress of pitting castes against each other; says 'ek hain toh safe hain'

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India]November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the MVA during his election rallies in Maharashtra, saying the opposition party wanted to create a divide among OBCs and “oppose caste against another” as he urged people to stay united, emphasizing “ek hain toh safe hain (together we are safe).”

Prime Minister Modi addressed public rallies in Dhule and Nashik and said that the NDA government at the Center and the Mahayuti government in the state are committed to ensuring the welfare of the people.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the initiatives of the central government and the Mahayuti government of Maharashtra for different sections of society, including tribals, Dalits and OBCs.

At his rally in Nashik, PM Modi asked if the Congress party would eulogize late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray, “whose contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable”.

He said that the people of Maharashtra see the manifesto of 'Mahayuti' and the 'ghotala patra' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“Balasaheb Thackeray's contribution to the politics of the country and Maharashtra is incomparable. But not a single word comes out of the mouths of Congress leaders to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. I challenge my friends in the MVA, they should bring Congress leaders to praise Balasaheb Thackeray and his ideology… Today is November 8, I will count the number of days and wait for a response from MVA people,” the Prime Minister said. Modi.

He also targeted the Congress for its views on VD Savarkar and said party chief Rahul Gandhi had apparently been asked by his allies here not to express his views on the freedom fighter .

He also referred to the BJP-led government approving the classical language status of Marathi along with Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages.

“We have given Marathi the recognition that this great language deserves. We have spoken about the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The BJP proudly says that Veer Savarkar is our source of inspiration. Veer Savarkar is the pride of Maharashtra and the nation. But on the other hand Congress and MVA people never let Marathi language get elite language status Congress people are abusing Veer Savarkar… I heard. saying that MVA people sat down with Congress' 'Yuvraj' and told him to stop abusing Veer if you want to win elections in Maharashtra,” PM Modi said.

He alleged that the Congress wants the OBC castes to fight among themselves.

“The clear view of the Congress is that only when the OBCs are weakened will the path to power open for the Congress. So the Congress wants to create divisions among the OBCs. Here in Nashik, there are so many of OBC castes…Congress wants all these castes to fight among themselves…Congress has entered the field to destroy you. It is very disturbed by your unity and strength. wants OBCs to lose their unity and pave their way to power in Congress… But as I say, “Ek hain toh safe hain”, PM Modi said.

“A person from OBC has become Prime Minister of the country for the third time, Congress cannot accept this truth. Congress has lost sleep. They are venting their anger against OBC…MVA is against the Ladki Bahan Yojana, they went to court to stop this scheme,” he added.

He said people have rejected the Congress in different parts of the country and it is now a “parasitic” party dependent on its allies for its electoral success.

“The people of Maharashtra see the manifesto of 'Mahayuti' and the 'ghotala patra' of the MVA… The entire country has completely rejected the Congress due to its actions. The Congress is no longer the Congress of the whole India Congress has now become a parasitic Congress. This Congress party now survives only on crutches. Be it in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand, in most states, the Congress. is only able to contest elections with the support of other parties divide SCs, STs and OBCs were never able to unite during the Congress rule,” he said.

PM Modi said the Congress has not been able to come to power on its own since the 1990s when OBCs (other backward communities) came together.

“OBCs got reservations only when the Congress government was removed. During Nehru's time, Congress kept OBCs divided into different castes, then Indira Gandhi also had the same attitude and he Same with Rajiv Gandhi. These people never allowed OBCs to unite and as soon as OBCs united in 90s and became powerful, Congress stopped forming absolute majority governments. he declared.

He also addressed the ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the resolution to restore “special status and constitutional guarantees” and said the Congress and its allies were keen to once again implement section 370.

“You must have seen it on TV. 2-3 days ago, Congress and its allies created a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to re-implement Article 370. These people want to again that Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution should be taken away from Jammu and Kashmir These people once again want the reservation that Dalits and Valmiki community should be taken away Against the Constitution, against Dalits, backward classes, the. tribes, the Congress is as much a part of this conspiracy as their other Congress allies and the Aghadi people are not leaving any room to take the country back and weaken it,” he said.

“What have these people not done to set the country back in defense manufacturing… They have spread lies about HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), stirred up controversies and instigated employees. However, HAL has now become a company with record profits When the policies are clear and the intentions are good, you get good results… The Congress and its allies do not care about the constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, nor the court, nor the sentiments of the country. They are carrying the book of constitution in their pockets just for show. It is these people in Congress who have not allowed Baba Saheb's Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. for 75 years BJP and NDA removed Article 370 and implemented one country, one constitution,” he added.

He said that Maharashtra is far ahead in modern infrastructure projects.

“Highways and expressways are being built here. Investments are being made here in the areas of modern technology. If any government stops these works, will Maharashtra be able to move forward, will the youth of Maharashtra get job opportunities ?If these works stop, Maharashtra will be left far behind. This is what the Congress and its allies want, this is their agenda. Every time a big work is done in Maharashtra, these people come. “oppose it,” he said.

The Prime Minister spoke about the measures taken for the welfare of farmers and women.

“In a dual engine government, the speed of development doubles. Along with this, the benefits of the schemes also double. The farmers of Maharashtra are experiencing this today. Here the farmers are benefiting from Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. with this , they also get Namo Shetkari Maha Samman Nidhi This is financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year I want to tell my farmer friends that when our government is formed again in Maharashtra, this assistance of Rs 12,000 will increase to Rs. 15,000. Thousands of farmer families in Maharashtra will get huge benefit from this,” he said.

“Today, in Maharashtra, over 50 lakh women have received free gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over 1.25 crore households in the “State started getting access to tap water. Today, around 7 crore people of Maharashtra get free ration every month,” he said.

“Over 26 million poor people of the state have benefited from the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme and received concrete houses. To ensure this work for the poor continues, it is necessary to form a Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra,” he added. .

Prime Minister Modi said his 11-day ritual, before the pran prathistha of the Ram temple idol in Ayodhya, began in Nashik.

“Today, on the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign, I had the privilege of coming to the holy land of Nashik. When the 500-year wait for the Ram temple in Ayodhya ended and that Lord Shri Ram has returned once again, my 11-day fasting ritual before the start of the Pran Pratishtha is also taking place in Nashik,” PM Modi said.

“Today, once again, I have come to Nashik for a developed Maharashtra, for a developed India, to seek the blessings of Nashik… Our country is breaking new records because today there is a government in the country that cares for the poor. When the poor progress, the country progresses. For so many decades, the Congress and its allies gave the slogan “Garibi Hatao”, but the poor remained dependent on food, clothing. and housing. 25 million people in the country have been lifted out of poverty,” he added.

Maharashtra will go to assembly elections on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)