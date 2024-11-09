Jokowi and Gibran names not included in Golkar Party leadership 2024-2029 – ANTARA News Mataram

Jakarta (ANTARA) – General Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP Bahlil Lahadalia at the Golkar Party DPP Office in Jakarta on Thursday announced the full composition of the Golkar Party DPP leadership for the period 2024-2029, counting about 150 people and without names. 7th President Joko Widodo and Vice President Gibran.

In the complete list read one by one by Bahlil in front of journalists, there was no name of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“As of today, we convey that the name of the 7th President, Joko Widodo, is not in the leadership, nor in the honorary council, advisory council or in the structure, including the vice president of Mas,” said Bahlil.

Also read: Here is the complete composition of the Golkar Party DPP leadership for the period 2024-2029

On the same occasion, he admitted that he had heard the question of Jokowi joining Golkar from journalists. He said the issue was circulating ahead of the Golkar Party (Munas) National Conference in August 2024.

At that time, the Golkar National Conference selected and appointed Bahlil Lahadalia as general chairman of the Golkar Party for the period 2024-2029, replacing his predecessor who resigned from the position, Airlangga Hartarto.

Bahlil continued that the Golkar Party in principle opens its doors as wide as possible for the best sons and daughters of the nation to join the party.

“Golkar is inclusive, it does not recognize ethnicity, religion or origin. “As long as he is an Indonesian citizen who meets the requirements, he will be happy to become a Golkar cadre,” Bahlil said.

Here is the management structure of the Golkar Party DPP for the period 2024-2029:

1. General President: Bahlil Lahadalia;

2. General Vice President for Party Affairs: Kahar Muzakir;

3. General Vice President for Interagency Relations: Bambang Soesatyo;

4. General Vice-President in charge of Public Policies Function 1: Adies Kadir;

5. General Vice President in charge of electoral gains for the Sumatra region: Ahmad Doli Kurnia;

6. General Vice President for Election Gains for Java and Kalimantan Region: Wihaji;

7. General Vice President for Electoral Duties 1: Ace Hasan Syadzily;

8. General Vice President for Political Function 2: Idrus Marham;

9. General Vice President in charge of electoral functions 2: Meuty Hafid;

10. General Vice President for Election Gains for Eastern Indonesia Region: Emanuel Melkades Laka Lena;

Party

11. Head of the organization: Yahya Zaini;

12. Head of Framework and Memberships: Zulfikar Ass Sadikin;

13. Head of the Ideology Strengthening and Creative Work Division: Panggah Susanto;

Interagency Relations

14. Responsible for relations with mass organizations: Fahd A Rafiq;

15. Head of External Institutional Relations: Kholis Malik;

Winning the Sumatran regional elections

16. Head of the winning division of the elections for North Sumatra: Ilham Pangestu;

17. Head of the election winning division for South Sumatra: Yudha Nofanza Utama;

Victory in the Java-Kalimantan regional elections

18. Head of the winning division of the West Java elections: Puteri Komarudin;

19. Head of Central Java Election Winning Division: Singgih Januratmoko;

20. Head of the winning division of the East Java elections: Ali Mufti;

21. Head of the election winning division for the West and Central Kalimantan region: Mukhtarudin;

22. Head of Election Victory Division for East, South and North Kalimantan Regions: Inspector General of Police. (Retired) Rikwanto;

Eastern Indonesia Regional Election Victory

23. Head of the winning division of the Sulawesi regional elections: Muhidin;

24. Head of the winning zone of the Bali regional elections, Nusa Tenggara: Gede Sumarjaya Linggih;

25. Head of the election winning division for the Moluccas region, Papua: Mohamad Uswanas

Electoral function 1

26. Head of religious and spiritual affairs: Nusron Wahid;

27. Head of social services: Sabik Rachman;

28. Head of Entrepreneurship: Solihin Kalla;

29. Head of Employment and Professional Affairs: Laode Syaiful Akbar;

30. Responsible for the development of cooperatives and MSMEs: Mustafa Radja;

31. Responsible for the development of the creative economy: Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo;

32. Leader of farmers and fishermen: David Pajung;

33. Women's Empowerment Officer: Hetifah;

Electoral function 2

34. Head of Education and Health: Tubagus Iman Ariyadi;

35. Head of Environmental Affairs: Dyah Roro Esty;

36. Responsible for Tourism, Arts and Culture: Handoko;

37. Head of media and opinion gathering: Nurul Arifin;

38. Head of Youth Affairs: Said Al Idrus;

39. Head of Economic Policy, Muhammad Misbakhun

40. Head of Legal Policy and Human Rights, Christiani Aryani

41. Head of Infrastructure and Energy Policy, Dosmar Banjarnahor

42. Head of Trade Policy, Lamhot Sinaga

43. Head of Defense Policy, Mochamad Syafei Kasno

44. Head of Political Policy and Domestic Government, Ridwan Kamil

45. Head of Foreign Policy and International Relations, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin

46. ​​​​​​​​Head of social protection policy of the population, Andi Sinulingga

47. Head of Population Policy and Human Resources, Aziz Samuelal

48. Head of Land Policy and Agrarian Reform, Airin Rachmi Diani

49. Head of Industrial Policy, Ilham Permanenta;

Secretary General

50. Secretary General, Muhammad Sarmuji

51. Deputy Party General Secretary, Judge Komarudin

52. Deputy Secretary General for Sumatra Election Victory, Riyono Asnan

53. Deputy Secretary General for Java Kalimantan Election Victory, Dwi Priyo Atmojo

54. Deputy Secretary General for Election Victories in Eastern Indonesia, Umar Lessy

55. Deputy Secretary General for Electoral Functions 1, Veno Tetelepta

56. Deputy Secretary General for Public Policy Functions 1, Ratu Dian Hatifah

57. Deputy Secretary General for Electoral Functions 2, Daniel Muttaqien

58. Deputy Secretary General for Interinstitutional Relations, Dewi Yulistiana

59. Deputy Secretary General for Public Policy Function 2, Mr Shoim Haris;

60. Deputy Secretary General, socialist Hidayat Hasibuan

General Treasurer

62. General Treasurer, Sari Yuliati

63. Deputy General Treasurer, Doni Akbar

64. Deputy General Treasurer, Gavriel Putranto Novanto

65. Deputy Treasurer General, Ernawati Tahang

66. Deputy General Treasurer, Raymond C Syauta

67. Deputy General Treasurer, Ravindra Airlangga

68. Deputy General Treasurer, Akbar Buchari

69. Deputy Treasurer General, Ahmad Mus

Field Secretary

70. Secretary for Organizational Affairs, Derek Loupatty

71. Secretary in charge of executive development and membership, Tardjo Ragil

72. Secretary for Relations with Mass Organizations, Siti Marhamah

73. Secretary for Media and Opinion Gathering, Dara Adinda Kesuma Nasution

74. Secretary for Ideology Culture and National Insight, Helmi Jen

75. Secretary for Election Victories for North Sumatra, Karmila Sari

76. Election Victory Secretary for South Sumatra: Sekarwati;

77. Secretary for Election Gains for West Java: Iswara;

78. Secretary for Electoral Gains for Central Java: Ferry Wawan Cahyono;

79. Secretary for Election Victories for East Java: Ahmad Labib;

80. Secretary for Regional Election Results for West and Central Kalimantan: Adrianus Asia Sidot;

81. Secretary for Regional Election Results for East, South and North Kalimantan: Bambang Heri Purnama;

82. Secretary responsible for the results of the regional elections for the province of Sulawesi: Haris Andi Surahman;