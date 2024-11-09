Politics
Jokowi and Gibran names not included in Golkar Party leadership 2024-2029 – ANTARA News Mataram
Jakarta (ANTARA) – General Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP Bahlil Lahadalia at the Golkar Party DPP Office in Jakarta on Thursday announced the full composition of the Golkar Party DPP leadership for the period 2024-2029, counting about 150 people and without names. 7th President Joko Widodo and Vice President Gibran.
In the complete list read one by one by Bahlil in front of journalists, there was no name of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
“As of today, we convey that the name of the 7th President, Joko Widodo, is not in the leadership, nor in the honorary council, advisory council or in the structure, including the vice president of Mas,” said Bahlil.
Also read: Here is the complete composition of the Golkar Party DPP leadership for the period 2024-2029
On the same occasion, he admitted that he had heard the question of Jokowi joining Golkar from journalists. He said the issue was circulating ahead of the Golkar Party (Munas) National Conference in August 2024.
At that time, the Golkar National Conference selected and appointed Bahlil Lahadalia as general chairman of the Golkar Party for the period 2024-2029, replacing his predecessor who resigned from the position, Airlangga Hartarto.
Bahlil continued that the Golkar Party in principle opens its doors as wide as possible for the best sons and daughters of the nation to join the party.
“Golkar is inclusive, it does not recognize ethnicity, religion or origin. “As long as he is an Indonesian citizen who meets the requirements, he will be happy to become a Golkar cadre,” Bahlil said.
Here is the management structure of the Golkar Party DPP for the period 2024-2029:
1. General President: Bahlil Lahadalia;
2. General Vice President for Party Affairs: Kahar Muzakir;
3. General Vice President for Interagency Relations: Bambang Soesatyo;
4. General Vice-President in charge of Public Policies Function 1: Adies Kadir;
5. General Vice President in charge of electoral gains for the Sumatra region: Ahmad Doli Kurnia;
6. General Vice President for Election Gains for Java and Kalimantan Region: Wihaji;
7. General Vice President for Electoral Duties 1: Ace Hasan Syadzily;
8. General Vice President for Political Function 2: Idrus Marham;
9. General Vice President in charge of electoral functions 2: Meuty Hafid;
10. General Vice President for Election Gains for Eastern Indonesia Region: Emanuel Melkades Laka Lena;
Party
11. Head of the organization: Yahya Zaini;
12. Head of Framework and Memberships: Zulfikar Ass Sadikin;
13. Head of the Ideology Strengthening and Creative Work Division: Panggah Susanto;
Interagency Relations
14. Responsible for relations with mass organizations: Fahd A Rafiq;
15. Head of External Institutional Relations: Kholis Malik;
Winning the Sumatran regional elections
16. Head of the winning division of the elections for North Sumatra: Ilham Pangestu;
17. Head of the election winning division for South Sumatra: Yudha Nofanza Utama;
Victory in the Java-Kalimantan regional elections
18. Head of the winning division of the West Java elections: Puteri Komarudin;
19. Head of Central Java Election Winning Division: Singgih Januratmoko;
20. Head of the winning division of the East Java elections: Ali Mufti;
21. Head of the election winning division for the West and Central Kalimantan region: Mukhtarudin;
22. Head of Election Victory Division for East, South and North Kalimantan Regions: Inspector General of Police. (Retired) Rikwanto;
Eastern Indonesia Regional Election Victory
23. Head of the winning division of the Sulawesi regional elections: Muhidin;
24. Head of the winning zone of the Bali regional elections, Nusa Tenggara: Gede Sumarjaya Linggih;
25. Head of the election winning division for the Moluccas region, Papua: Mohamad Uswanas
Electoral function 1
26. Head of religious and spiritual affairs: Nusron Wahid;
27. Head of social services: Sabik Rachman;
28. Head of Entrepreneurship: Solihin Kalla;
29. Head of Employment and Professional Affairs: Laode Syaiful Akbar;
30. Responsible for the development of cooperatives and MSMEs: Mustafa Radja;
31. Responsible for the development of the creative economy: Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo;
32. Leader of farmers and fishermen: David Pajung;
33. Women's Empowerment Officer: Hetifah;
Electoral function 2
34. Head of Education and Health: Tubagus Iman Ariyadi;
35. Head of Environmental Affairs: Dyah Roro Esty;
36. Responsible for Tourism, Arts and Culture: Handoko;
37. Head of media and opinion gathering: Nurul Arifin;
38. Head of Youth Affairs: Said Al Idrus;
39. Head of Economic Policy, Muhammad Misbakhun
40. Head of Legal Policy and Human Rights, Christiani Aryani
41. Head of Infrastructure and Energy Policy, Dosmar Banjarnahor
42. Head of Trade Policy, Lamhot Sinaga
43. Head of Defense Policy, Mochamad Syafei Kasno
44. Head of Political Policy and Domestic Government, Ridwan Kamil
45. Head of Foreign Policy and International Relations, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin
46. Head of social protection policy of the population, Andi Sinulingga
47. Head of Population Policy and Human Resources, Aziz Samuelal
48. Head of Land Policy and Agrarian Reform, Airin Rachmi Diani
49. Head of Industrial Policy, Ilham Permanenta;
Secretary General
50. Secretary General, Muhammad Sarmuji
51. Deputy Party General Secretary, Judge Komarudin
52. Deputy Secretary General for Sumatra Election Victory, Riyono Asnan
53. Deputy Secretary General for Java Kalimantan Election Victory, Dwi Priyo Atmojo
54. Deputy Secretary General for Election Victories in Eastern Indonesia, Umar Lessy
55. Deputy Secretary General for Electoral Functions 1, Veno Tetelepta
56. Deputy Secretary General for Public Policy Functions 1, Ratu Dian Hatifah
57. Deputy Secretary General for Electoral Functions 2, Daniel Muttaqien
58. Deputy Secretary General for Interinstitutional Relations, Dewi Yulistiana
59. Deputy Secretary General for Public Policy Function 2, Mr Shoim Haris;
60. Deputy Secretary General, socialist Hidayat Hasibuan
General Treasurer
62. General Treasurer, Sari Yuliati
63. Deputy General Treasurer, Doni Akbar
64. Deputy General Treasurer, Gavriel Putranto Novanto
65. Deputy Treasurer General, Ernawati Tahang
66. Deputy General Treasurer, Raymond C Syauta
67. Deputy General Treasurer, Ravindra Airlangga
68. Deputy General Treasurer, Akbar Buchari
69. Deputy Treasurer General, Ahmad Mus
Field Secretary
70. Secretary for Organizational Affairs, Derek Loupatty
71. Secretary in charge of executive development and membership, Tardjo Ragil
72. Secretary for Relations with Mass Organizations, Siti Marhamah
73. Secretary for Media and Opinion Gathering, Dara Adinda Kesuma Nasution
74. Secretary for Ideology Culture and National Insight, Helmi Jen
75. Secretary for Election Victories for North Sumatra, Karmila Sari
76. Election Victory Secretary for South Sumatra: Sekarwati;
77. Secretary for Election Gains for West Java: Iswara;
78. Secretary for Electoral Gains for Central Java: Ferry Wawan Cahyono;
79. Secretary for Election Victories for East Java: Ahmad Labib;
80. Secretary for Regional Election Results for West and Central Kalimantan: Adrianus Asia Sidot;
81. Secretary for Regional Election Results for East, South and North Kalimantan: Bambang Heri Purnama;
82. Secretary responsible for the results of the regional elections for the province of Sulawesi: Haris Andi Surahman;
|
