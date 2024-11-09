Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata: he reminded that dreams are worth pursuing | Latest news India





On the occasion of the passing away of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute, reflecting on the business elder's extraordinary contributions to Indian industry, philanthropy and the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Ratan Tata inaugurated the seven state-of-the-art hospitals and laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. (ANI file)(ANI) The absence of Tata, a beloved figure of several generations, is deeply felt across all segments of society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted, saying seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hard-working professionals mourn his loss”, as do those passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy”. For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion and humility, Modi expressed. Indian tycoon Ratan Tata died on October 9 at the age of 86. Ratab Tata was one of India's most internationally recognized business leaders. The Tata Group is one of India's largest companies, with annual revenues exceeding $100 billion. Tata represented the finest traditions of Indian business and a strong commitment to the values ​​of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group became known worldwide for its respect, honesty and credibility. Despite these achievements, Modi said, Tata carried his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness.” Modi also praised Tata's pivotal role in India's startup ecosystem, saying, “He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape India's future.” The Tatas' investments in promising companies have enabled a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This support, Modi added, has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship which I am confident will continue to have a positive impact on India in the decades to come. On Ratan Tatas' love for animals Tata's influence extends beyond business, however. His greatness was not limited to the boardroom or helping his fellow men. His compassion extended to all living beings, Modi noted, referring to Tata's well-known love for animals and support for animal welfare efforts. Tata's patriotism shone brightest during crises, with Modi recalling his rapid reopening of the Taj Hotel after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, which was a call to the nation. India stands united, refusing to give in to terrorism.” On the personal link On a personal note, Modi spoke about their close relationship, saying, “I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. Modi shared memories of their work together in Gujarat, including the recent inauguration of an aviation complex in Vadodara. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this, Modi said, expressing how much Tata's presence was missed on the occasion. On the Swachh Bharat Mission Modi further recalled Tata's support for the Swachh Bharat Mission, saying, “He was a strong advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital for India's progress . Modi remembered Tata's heartfelt video message on the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission in early October, calling it one of Tata's last public appearances. Health care, particularly the fight against cancer, was another cause close to Tata's heart. Modi spoke about their joint inauguration of cancer hospitals in Assam, where Tata had shared his wish to devote his remaining years to healthcare. As the nation remembers him, Modi outlined Tata's vision of a society where business can serve as a force for good, where the potential of every individual is valued, and where progress is measured by well-being and the happiness of all. Tata remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured, Modi said, adding: “Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and fuller place of hope.

