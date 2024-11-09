Politics
FH Muhammadiyah Dean's Forum Urges Prabowo to Defend the Independence of KPK Leaders
President Prabowo Subianto. Photo: screenshot.
Jakarta: President Prabowo Subiantod is urged to respect the independence of the selection of candidates for leadership (capim) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). This call was made in response to the government's attitude regarding the stages of selection of the anti-corruption leader of Lembaha.
“Considerations of the new government under President Prabowo Subianto, where in his considerations nothing has changed compared to the stages of selecting the head of the KPK determined by the controversial period of President Joko Widodo,” said the General Chairman of the Deans' Forum of the Faculty of Law and President of the Muhammadiyah College of Law, Se -Indonesia, Faisal Piliang, quoted by Media Indonesia Friday, November 8, 2024.
Faisal believes that the KPK's future application process will have problems regarding the legitimacy of the selection process carried out by President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) government. Indeed, the selection process took place at the end of Jokowi's term.
This trend, which is far from a statesmanlike attitude, actually means that the elected KPK leader has a poor record and a weak agenda when it comes to eradicating corruption, Faisal added.
Faisal mentioned the names of 10 top KPK leaders released by Jokowi. The performance of the selection committee (panel) is highlighted.
“The publication of these 10 names clearly proves that the Pansel does not understand the root of the KPK's problems today,” he continued.
According to Faisal, the KPK leader selection process must adhere to fundamental principles. Such as capacity, integrity, political independence and a record that must not contain the slightest defect.
However, unfortunately, none of the names chosen by the selection committee have a good track record in eradicating corruption. This situation could actually worsen the disaster of eradicating corruption in the future, he said.
Various civil society organizations, including the Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association (PBHI), have issued statements regarding the problematic KPK candidates. In its official statement, PBHI assessed that the Head of the KPK, Johanis Tanak, who is currently Deputy Chairman of the KPK for the period 2019-2024, has fantastic wealth with a questionable increase in wealth.
Another red note, Johanis Tanak allegedly sent a message to the PLH Director General of Minerals and Coal at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on March 27, 2023, which would have created a conflict of interest. Indeed, the Corruption Eradication Commission is currently investigating allegations of corruption within the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
Johanis also made damaging and humiliating statements towards the KPK. This damaging statement was conveyed during the disclosure of the Basarnas corruption case in 2023.
In addition, the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Ibnu Basuki Widodo, is currently a judge responsible for dividing special criminal cases at the Supreme Court or a judge at the Central Jakarta Corruption Court. One of the things highlighted by Ibnu is that the amount of Ibnu's wealth in LHKPN has increased significantly from IDR 2.1 billion in 2022 to IDR 4.1 billion in 2023.
Ibnu Basuki even acquitted an accused of corruption in the case of the purchase of MT scientific laboratory equipment from the Ministry of Religion in 2010.
Ibnu also banned media and journalists from covering the live broadcast of the e-KTP megacorruption trial with defendant Setya Novanto while he was in charge of public relations at the Central Jakarta District Court in December 2017, a- he added.
Several other problematic KPK leaders include Fitroh Rohcayanto from the Attorney General's Office. In the selection of interviews, Fitroh believed that the decline of the KPK was not due to the revision of the KPK Law, but rather due to behavior that caused a decline in public trust.
There is also the head of the KPK, Djoko Poerwanto, who is the head of the Central Kalimantan Regional Police. It is said that Djoko did not know the status of his wife who was a commissioner at PT MSK during the selection interview.
Apart from this, the KPK leader selection process is considered problematic if it relies on the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) number 112/PUU-XX/2022. The Constitutional Court ordered that the formation of the KPK leadership selection committee (panel) and the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas) for 2024-2029 be carried out by President Prabowo Subianto and not Jokowi.
“This is where President Prabowo Subianto's political-legal alignment was tested. His government's initial commitment, which said it would make rooting out corruption a priority, should coincide with efforts to resolve the issue of the KPK chief election from 2024 to 2029,” Faisal said.
