White noise: why Donald Trump's hatred fuels his success as much as his supporters love him | Ed Coper





Historians will long wonder whether a Republican candidate who, despite his inability to formulate a coherent sentence, being grossly underqualified and plagued by extramarital affairs, would not only win the election, but become one of the most popular presidents of the history of the United States.

The first candidate to figure out how to use new media effectively in a presidential campaign and who, rather than going to work in Washington after the election, as planned, immediately went on vacation to play golf.

Despite all this, the candidate's popularity among his imbecile supporters grows and grows among an audience of small-town boors, low-level political serfs, or idiots barely able to understand a word of more than two syllables and completely incapable of pursue a logical idea for more than a moment. more than two centimeters. I am of course talking about Warren G. Harding and his presidential victory in 1920.

The poetic description of Harding's pre-Maga fan base comes from HL Mencken, who, like Harding, was a journalist. Mencken helped found the Baltimore Evening Sun, where the above quotes appeared, while Harding (the first and only career journalist to become president of the United States) had cornered the Ohio newspaper market and had used it to propel himself first to state office and then to the presidency.

Then as now, the media were partisan outlets with a worldview and political agenda to promote. Each candidate and each party had its own newspaper, and its market was made up of those who shared its ideology. Then as now, the truth mattered little in these markets and the newspapers were full of unfounded gossip and hyperbolic claims about the other side.

But the age of social media has forced news outlets into a difficult choice: publish stories that get the most clicks or publish stories that motivate your followers to pay for the news. These two things come together at exactly the same point: Trump.

Trump, with his instinct for generating grandiose headlines, is both the most clickable and subscribeable topic for the news-consuming public to devour, whether you love him or hate him. I sat glued to cable election coverage this week as pundits thundered. Why is it so popular?! in their 327th consecutive hour of comprehensive coverage of him.

Behind it all, then and now, is a network of industrialists that fuels a noise machine that keeps us at odds with each other as we feverishly debate Trump-mania.

You may recognize some of its manifestations in your own feed here in Australia. Turn on Sky News After Dark or their YouTube feed and you might mistakenly think you've stumbled upon a Trump anthem determined to turn Australia into Alabama.

Scroll through the comments section of any Facebook post talking about offshore wind in the Illawarra and you'll see Maga bots sharing the same content as they do in New Jersey.

Check the global membership in the fossil fuel-backed Atlas Network driving the Trumpian agenda globally and you'll find our Institute of Public Affairs and Advance Australia, themselves of the Indigenous Voice No. Trump campaign is world and your passions are part of his plan.

These ingredients: partisan media ecosystems; supportive crowds went wild; Wealthy donors eager to exploit the first two ingredients for their own financial gain are what delivered us Trump.

Just ask Fox News, where supporters turned away in droves when the network tried to get off the Trump train, only to jump back on it, even if it meant denying the 2020 election results they knew were legitimate. This resulted in a $787 million settlement with Dominion voting machines.

Just ask the New York Times, which was on the verge of bankruptcy in the years leading up to 2016 until a shock Trump victory sent all the haters rushing to subscribe in defense of fact-based journalism , whose motivation is now to keep their subscribers. with a constant stream of Trump schadenfreude. The Maga movement would call this a revenue model based on Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Just ask Elon Musk, who used his acquisition of a social media platform to become a cult figure adoring crypto-bros, UFC fans, and Andrew Tate acolytes with his loaded sycophancy misinformation about Trump.

Our hatred is as much the oxygen to his fire as the love of his followers is the fuel. Prepare for four more years of obsession and obedience, depending on which side of the fence you are on. But the net result is the same, as Mencken warned us: Faced with the fact that people are motivated not by the senses but by emotion, the candidate must either bark with the pack or get lost. This seems to be the case with the media as well.

Ed Coper is a political commentator and the author of Facts and Other Lies: Welcome to the Disinformation Age. He is the CEO of the communications agency Populares, credited with helping to create the teal political movement.

