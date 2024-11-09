Ratan Tatas' absence is deeply felt across the world, writes Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat) with industrialist Ratan N. Tata at the Global Investors Summit 2011 in Gandhinagar | Photo credit: PTI

It has been a month since Shri Ratan Tata Ji left us. From bustling cities to villages, its absence is deeply felt across all segments of society. Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hard-working professionals mourn his loss. Those passionate about the environment and dedicated to philanthropy are also saddened. His absence was deeply felt not only across the country but also around the world.

For young people, Shri Ratan Tata has been a source of inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion and humility. To others, he represented the finest traditions of corporate India and an unwavering commitment to the values ​​of integrity, excellence and service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group has reached new heights, embodying respect, honesty and credibility around the world. Despite this, he carried his exploits lightly, with humility and kindness.

Shri Ratan Tata's unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he has become known for mentoring the Indian StartUp ecosystem, investing in many promising companies. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape India's future. By supporting their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that I am confident will continue to have a positive impact on India in the decades to come.

He consistently championed excellence, urging Indian businesses to set global benchmarks. This vision, I hope, will inspire our future leaders to make India a synonym for world-class quality.

His greatness was not limited to the boardroom or helping his fellow men. His compassion extended to all living beings. His deep love for animals was well known and he supported every possible effort focused on animal welfare. He often shared photos of his dogs, which were as much a part of his life as any business. His life reminded us all that true leadership is measured not only by one's accomplishments, but also by one's ability to care for the most vulnerable.

For millions of Indians, Shri Ratan Tatas patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis. His speedy reopening of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai after the 26/11 terror attacks was a rallying call to the nation. India stands united, refusing to give in to terrorism.

Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024): life and times in pictures Ratan Tata became chairman of the Tata Group in 1991. Tata was handed over by JRD Tata, his uncle, to an empire made up of a disparate collection of companies united only by name, literally. (From left) Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons, with Executive Vice Chairman PA Vandrevala and CEO of TCS S. Ramadurai at the inauguration of TCS's Sholinganallur facility near Chennai on March 25, 1999. Ratan Tata with KBDadiseth, then director of Indian Hotels Company Limited in Mumbai on August 26, 2000. IHCL is the holding company for Tatas' hotel businesses, which includes the flagship Taj and affordable Ginger hotels. Ratan Tata with former West Bengal Chief Minister and communist veteran Jyoti Basu on August 30, 2000. The Tatas had big plans to manufacture their affordable Nano car in Singur, West Bengal. However, this project failed after massive protests against land acquisition. Tata Nano was eventually deployed from Sanand in Gujarat, and the Left Front lost power in the state. Ratan Tata with CEO N.srinath, CEO of Tata Internet Services Limited, during a press conference to announce the launch of Tata Nova Internet Services in Mumbai on March 1, 2001. Poineers in all Former Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Ananth Kumar and Ratan Tata exchanging the signed Memorandum of Understanding for the upgradation of Taj Mahal facilities in New Delhi on June 21, 2001. Ratan Tata received the CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award from Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on September 13, 2004. Ratan Tata had shown his support to the government when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Former Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications, Dayanidhi Maran (left), with Ratan Tata, and Chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) Subodh Bhargava (right), during the TGN – VSNL integration ceremony in New Delhi on July 28. 2005. Former President Pratibha Patil presents the Padma Vibhushan award to Ratan Naval Tata during the Padma awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 10, 2008. Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Motors, handing over the key of the first Nano car to Ashok Vichare and his family, in Mumbai on July 17, 2009. The Tata Nano, popularly known as the 1 lakh car, was considered the cheapest car. It failed to impress the Indians and overall sales failed to reach the expected target. Ratan Tata Group boarded an F/A 18 Super Hornet during AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Ratan Tata was a qualified pilot and he had licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, showing his ever-increasing talent. passion for aviation all his life. Ratan Tata during the unveiling of the world's first ever gold jewelry car by Goldplus, a jewelry brand of Titan Industries in Mumbai on September 19, 2011. Ratan Tata seen at the Jaguar stand at the Auto Expo 2012, New Delhi on January 5, 2012. The Tata group has scripted one of the most fabulous turnarounds in the automobile industry and successfully positioned renowned British brands as formidable entities in the extremely competitive global automotive market. Ratan Tata is congratulated by Dr Harshad Mangaldas Punjani while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat applauds during an event organized by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on August 24, 2018. Tata visited the headquarters of the RSS December 28, 2016. , his 79th birthday, while locked in a bitter battle within the council of directors with the ousted chairman of the Tata group, Cyrus Mistry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ratan Tata after his inaugural speech at the 8th Global Summit in Gujarat on January 10, 2017. When Mr. Modi took charge in 2017, Ratan Tata was one of the businessmen to support the government. In 2015, Ratan Tata said, there is much hope in Modi's inspiring leadership. Ratan Tata praying Dwajasthambam at Tirumala temple on August 31, 2018 Indian industrialist Ratan Tata attends an event to receive an honorary title of Doctor of Literature from HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022. The university believes that Ratan Tata reflects the philosophy of development, education and the upliftment of all, which also resonates with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai, he said in a statement. Ratan Tata's love for pets, and especially stray animals, extends far beyond those in the immediate vicinity of Bombay House. Legend has it that Tata was once moved to see a stray dog ​​fighting in the rain outside Bombay House, leading to the specific instruction to allow full access to the premises for the dogs. Industrialist Ratan Tata and founder of Good Fellows Shantanu Naidu at the launch of India's first senior citizen start-up Good Fellows at the Taj President in Mumbai on August 16, 2022. Police officers carry the coffin of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata before the funeral, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. The mortal remains of Ratan Tata arrived at the Worli crematorium after the final procession on October 10, 2024. 1/3

On a personal note, I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years. We worked closely in Gujarat, where he invested heavily, including in many projects he was passionate about. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez and we jointly inaugurated an aviation complex where the C-295 aircraft would be manufactured in India. It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this. Needless to say, we greatly missed the presence of Shri Ratan Tata.

I remember Shri Ratan Tata Ji as a man of letters. He wrote to me frequently on various issues, whether it was questions of governance, expressing gratitude for government support, or sending congratulatory wishes after election victories.

Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Center and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Shri Ratan Tatas support for the Swachh Bharat mission was particularly close to my heart. He was a strong advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital to India's progress. I still remember his heartfelt video message on the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission in early October. It was one of his last public appearances.

Another cause close to his heart was health and in particular the fight against cancer. I remember the program in Assam two years ago, where we jointly inaugurated several cancer hospitals in the state. In his remarks at the time, he was adamant that he wanted to devote his remaining years to health. His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in a deep empathy for those battling disease, believing that a just society was one that stood with the most vulnerable.

As we remember him today, we remember the society he envisioned, where business can serve as a force for good, where the potential of every individual is valued, and where progress is measured by gauge of the well-being and happiness of all. He remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured. Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place.